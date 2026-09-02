Hegseth Military Purge? Over 80 Senior Officers Affected

More than 80 generals and admirals have been removed or had their promotions blocked, according to The New York Times. The scale of the changes raises questions about what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth intends to accomplish within the military leadership.

Hegseth has removed or blocked the promotions of more than 80 generals and admirals—nearly 10% of the senior military leadership—according to The New York Times, as cited by EFE.

Why it matters: The debate is no longer limited to who is leaving the Pentagon but now includes whether Hegseth is reorganizing military leadership or altering a system intended to prioritize merit and experience.

More Than 80 Senior Military Officers Affected by Hegseth Alleged Purge

The data illustrates the scale of the changes, but not all of the more than 80 officers were fired. The figure includes both removals and promotions blocked by Hegseth.

In recent days, the secretary also removed seven Army officers from a list of candidates selected for promotion to two-star general.

The fact: Those officers had previously been selected by a board of senior military officials, according to officials who spoke anonymously to the Times.

ABC News had already reported in June on Hegseth’s intervention in other previously recommended military promotions, in that case involving the Navy.

The Times analysis also examines the racial and gender dimensions of the changes: More than half of the affected officers are reportedly Black or women.