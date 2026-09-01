Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns After Clash With Hegseth

Dan Driscoll will leave the Pentagon after months of tension over military dismissals and modernization efforts, as the Army faces a leadership vacuum at a sensitive moment.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump and is expected to leave the Pentagon in the coming days, according to EFE, Axios, and The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: His departure would leave the Army, the largest branch of the U.S. military, without its top civilian or uniformed leader confirmed by the Senate.

Army Faces Leadership Vacuum After Dan Driscoll Resignation

The resignation comes after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth removed Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, along with other senior commanders.

Hegseth also removed General Christopher Donahue and former Army Vice Chief James Mingus, according to information compiled by EFE.

The vacuum: Axios notes that Driscoll’s departure and George’s removal leave the Army without Senate-confirmed civilian or military leadership.

General Christopher LaNeve has assumed duties previously divided between George and Mingus, although the available sources do not indicate that he will formally replace Driscoll.

It also remains unclear who will be nominated for Secretary of the Army or whether the White House has formally accepted Driscoll’s resignation.