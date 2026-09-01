Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns After Clash With Hegseth
Posted on09/01/26 at 12:21
Dan Driscoll will leave the Pentagon after months of tension over military dismissals and modernization efforts, as the Army faces a leadership vacuum at a sensitive moment.
Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump and is expected to leave the Pentagon in the coming days, according to EFE, Axios, and The Wall Street Journal.
- Why it matters: His departure would leave the Army, the largest branch of the U.S. military, without its top civilian or uniformed leader confirmed by the Senate.
Army Faces Leadership Vacuum After Dan Driscoll Resignation
The resignation comes after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth removed Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, along with other senior commanders.
Hegseth also removed General Christopher Donahue and former Army Vice Chief James Mingus, according to information compiled by EFE.
- The vacuum: Axios notes that Driscoll’s departure and George’s removal leave the Army without Senate-confirmed civilian or military leadership.
General Christopher LaNeve has assumed duties previously divided between George and Mingus, although the available sources do not indicate that he will formally replace Driscoll.
It also remains unclear who will be nominated for Secretary of the Army or whether the White House has formally accepted Driscoll’s resignation.
Dan Driscoll Clashed With Hegseth Over Military Firings
Driscoll had expressed concerns to Trump about the state of the Army and believed that some of Hegseth’s decisions were harming its readiness and transformation.
Fox News, cited by EFE, reported that one of his main objections involved the removal of generals responsible for leading those changes.
- The dispute: Axios reported that Driscoll also believed his modernization initiatives were being blocked.
A White House source told Axios that Driscoll was asked to remain in office until after the midterm elections. Driscoll reportedly responded that he believed it was time to leave.
Axios described the relationship between Driscoll and Hegseth as strained. Some officials connected part of that tension to Driscoll’s close relationship with Vice President JD Vance.
Army Modernization Efforts Also at Stake
Dan Driscoll became one of the leading advocates for the Army’s technological transformation, particularly through drones and changes to major weapons programs.
Alongside George, he supported the Army Transformation Initiative, which aimed to reorganize commands and review systems including the AH-64D Apache, M10 Booker, and Gray Eagle drone.
- Another change: Dave Fitzgerald, acting undersecretary and an advocate for private investment in military technology modernization, will also leave his position this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Their simultaneous departures raise questions about the future of these projects and who will oversee their implementation.
Hegseth Pushes Broader Military Reorganization
The departures are part of broader changes to military leadership led by Pete Hegseth, including efforts to reduce the number of general, admiral, and four-star positions.
The timing adds pressure: Driscoll is leaving his position while the United States remains engaged in significant military operations, including the conflict with Iran.
- What’s next: The White House must determine who will replace Driscoll and how the Army’s chain of command will be organized.
Another unknown: The available sources have not clarified what role LaNeve will play in the new structure or how much of Driscoll’s modernization plan will continue.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly highlighted Driscoll’s work in “historic military operations,” his focus on readiness and lethality, and his participation in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Overall, Driscoll’s departure represents more than a personnel change at the Pentagon: It creates a leadership vacuum and raises questions about the direction of the Army’s modernization as Hegseth reorganizes military leadership and the United States maintains operations on several fronts.
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SOURCE: The Wall Street Journal / Axios / EFE