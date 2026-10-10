The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Thursday night, October 8, at Guaranteed Rate Field, forcing a decisive Game 5 in the American League Division Series. The series is now tied 2-2, and Cleveland, which lost the first two games at home, has won for the second consecutive day.

A sixth inning that changed the series

Chicago had taken a 2-0 lead, but Cleveland responded in the fifth. Patrick Bailey opened the inning with a pinch-hit home run, and Steven Kwan singled off Erick Fedde. With Jordan Hicks on the mound, José Ramírez connected on a 99.9 mph fastball and sent it to the right-center field stands: a two-run home run, and Cleveland took the lead 3-2.

The White Sox responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Antonacci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded from Tim Herrin, and Brenton Doyle gave Chicago the lead back, 4-3, with a sacrifice fly. Chicago left the bases loaded when rookie Braden Montgomery struck out against Erik Sabrowski.

In the sixth, Travis Bazzana tied the game 4-4 with an RBI double off Anthony Kay. Grant Taylor entered, and Bailey greeted him with an RBI single. Then, Brayan Rocchio and Kwan loaded the bases for Ramírez, who drove in a run with an infield single. Chase DeLauter added another RBI single, and Jo Adell closed out the six-run rally with a line drive to right field that brought home Kwan and Ramírez.

Game figures

José Ramírez: home run and three RBIs. It was only his second home run since September 1, in a span of 26 games, and his first in the postseason since 2024. He underwent surgery after fracturing a bone in his left hand on a swing on June 13.

home run and three RBIs. It was only his second home run since September 1, in a span of 26 games, and his first in the postseason since 2024. He underwent surgery after fracturing a bone in his left hand on a swing on June 13. Patrick Bailey: pinch-hit home run and RBI single in the sixth.

pinch-hit home run and RBI single in the sixth. Jo Adell: two-run single. In the series, he has four hits, three walks, and six RBIs, including a three-run triple in Game 3.

two-run single. In the series, he has four hits, three walks, and six RBIs, including a three-run triple in Game 3. Gavin Williams: Game 2 starter, got the final three outs in his first relief appearance in the major leagues.

Chicago’s bullpen is in trouble

The bullpen, one of the White Sox’s greatest strengths in a surprising season, looked tired. Taylor had thrown 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run in the first two games, but this time allowed four runs and four hits without getting any of the six batters he faced out.