The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their first win of the season by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the Thursday, October 8 game at 8:15 p.m. ET. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 1-4, while Dallas fell to 2-3 in a game that saw an attendance of 92,351 fans.

Irving and Ground Game Make the Difference

Running back Bucky Irving was the star of the game: he accumulated 165 yards on 21 carries, with an average of 7.9 yards per attempt, and scored two touchdowns. In addition to his 1-yard rushing touchdown, he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels. The team added up 241 yards on the ground.

The play that swung the game came on the first play of the second half. Irving advanced 72 yards on a run that was the first of a two-play, 86-yard drive that lasted exactly one minute. That series ended with a 14-yard run by Emeka Egbuka for a 14-10 lead, which Tampa Bay never relinquished.

Daniels, No Turnovers

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was not drafted, made his second start as a substitute for Baker Mayfield, who has a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand and is expected to miss at least one more game. Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, without turning the ball over. In his debut, he had thrown three interceptions in the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tez Johnson had only one reception, but it was for 64 yards and led to Irving’s 1-yard run for a 21-10 lead. Later, a fumble by KaVontae Turpin on the kickoff resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, making it 24-10. Earlier, Tampa Bay had converted a third-and-21 from Dallas’ 48-yard line, with a 21-yard pass from Daniels to Egbuka.

Dallas, Inconsistent and Error-Prone

The Cowboys had taken the lead first with a 1-yard run by Javonte Williams, and went into halftime up 10-7 after a 41-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey. But the offense deflated in the second half.