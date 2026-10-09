Bucky Irving and Buccaneers Beat Cowboys 24-16 for First Win
Posted on 10/09/26 at 19:24
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their first win of the season by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the Thursday, October 8 game at 8:15 p.m. ET. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 1-4, while Dallas fell to 2-3 in a game that saw an attendance of 92,351 fans.
Irving and Ground Game Make the Difference
Running back Bucky Irving was the star of the game: he accumulated 165 yards on 21 carries, with an average of 7.9 yards per attempt, and scored two touchdowns. In addition to his 1-yard rushing touchdown, he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels. The team added up 241 yards on the ground.
The play that swung the game came on the first play of the second half. Irving advanced 72 yards on a run that was the first of a two-play, 86-yard drive that lasted exactly one minute. That series ended with a 14-yard run by Emeka Egbuka for a 14-10 lead, which Tampa Bay never relinquished.
Daniels, No Turnovers
Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was not drafted, made his second start as a substitute for Baker Mayfield, who has a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand and is expected to miss at least one more game. Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, without turning the ball over. In his debut, he had thrown three interceptions in the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Tez Johnson had only one reception, but it was for 64 yards and led to Irving’s 1-yard run for a 21-10 lead. Later, a fumble by KaVontae Turpin on the kickoff resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, making it 24-10. Earlier, Tampa Bay had converted a third-and-21 from Dallas’ 48-yard line, with a 21-yard pass from Daniels to Egbuka.
Dallas, Inconsistent and Error-Prone
The Cowboys had taken the lead first with a 1-yard run by Javonte Williams, and went into halftime up 10-7 after a 41-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey. But the offense deflated in the second half.
Dak Prescott finished with 24 of 42 passes for 316 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. They were his first interceptions since the season opener. In the fourth quarter, he led a 99-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to George Pickens, although the two-point conversion failed, making the score 24-16. Prescott’s second interception, after a deflected pass, helped seal Tampa Bay’s win in the final two minutes.
- George Pickens: 9 receptions, 130 yards, and a touchdown.
- Javonte Williams: 12 carries, 45 yards, and a touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb: 2 receptions for 9 yards with 5 targets; he left with a quadriceps injury. A week earlier, against the Houston Texans, he had 17 receptions and 189 yards.
- Dee Winters: 10 tackles for Dallas. Jacob Parrish led Tampa Bay with 9.
Injuries and Absences
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., recently acquired from Pittsburgh, was a last-minute scratch in Dallas. During the game, left tackle Tyler Guyton (back) and defensive player Alijah Clark (hamstring) were injured, the latter without returning. In Tampa Bay, left tackle Tristan Wirfs was out in the second half due to cramps.
What’s Next
Both teams will play on Sunday, October 18. The Buccaneers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cowboys will visit the Green Bay Packers.