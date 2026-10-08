European soccer returns this weekend after nearly three weeks of interruption due to FIFA dates, and it comes with news: Arsenal renewed Mikel Arteta’s contract until 2030, Barcelona is the top favorite in prediction markets to win the Champions League, and Ecuadorians Piero Hincapié and Moisés Caicedo are looking to regain their place in the Premier League.

The major European soccer leagues return on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11. The last matchday was played from September 18 to 20.

The Champions League resumes on Tuesday, October 13, with the second matchday of the league phase.

Why it matters: October brings two Champions League matchdays and direct clashes between contenders, including PSG vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20, and Bayern vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21. The standings can change quickly.

Arteta Renews With Arsenal Until 2030

Arsenal announced on Wednesday, October 7, that Arteta signed a new contract through June 2030. The Spanish coach, who arrived at the club in December 2019, led Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, the club’s first in 22 years. Arteta said that staying with the club is a «privilege,» according to Relevo, while the BBC reported that for him, this is «just the beginning.»

The trophy that continues to elude him is the Champions League. Arsenal was eliminated in the semifinals last season by PSG, which went on to win the title, according to Relevo. In this edition, Arsenal opened with a 1-0 victory in Naples.

In the Premier League, Arsenal is second with 12 points, three behind Manchester City, which has won all five of its matches. But Arteta’s team returns after a difficult defeat: Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday, September 19.

Hincapié and Caicedo Seek Revenge

The two Ecuadorians in the Premier League have endured difficult starts to the season for different reasons, according to Ecuavisa.