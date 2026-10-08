European Soccer Returns: Arteta Signs With Arsenal Until 2030, Barcelona Leads Champions League Prediction Market
Posted on 10/08/26 at 17:50
European soccer returns this weekend after nearly three weeks of interruption due to FIFA dates, and it comes with news: Arsenal renewed Mikel Arteta’s contract until 2030, Barcelona is the top favorite in prediction markets to win the Champions League, and Ecuadorians Piero Hincapié and Moisés Caicedo are looking to regain their place in the Premier League.
- The major European soccer leagues return on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11. The last matchday was played from September 18 to 20.
- The Champions League resumes on Tuesday, October 13, with the second matchday of the league phase.
Why it matters: October brings two Champions League matchdays and direct clashes between contenders, including PSG vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20, and Bayern vs. Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21. The standings can change quickly.
Arteta Renews With Arsenal Until 2030
Arsenal announced on Wednesday, October 7, that Arteta signed a new contract through June 2030. The Spanish coach, who arrived at the club in December 2019, led Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, the club’s first in 22 years. Arteta said that staying with the club is a «privilege,» according to Relevo, while the BBC reported that for him, this is «just the beginning.»
The trophy that continues to elude him is the Champions League. Arsenal was eliminated in the semifinals last season by PSG, which went on to win the title, according to Relevo. In this edition, Arsenal opened with a 1-0 victory in Naples.
In the Premier League, Arsenal is second with 12 points, three behind Manchester City, which has won all five of its matches. But Arteta’s team returns after a difficult defeat: Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday, September 19.
Hincapié and Caicedo Seek Revenge
The two Ecuadorians in the Premier League have endured difficult starts to the season for different reasons, according to Ecuavisa.
- Piero Hincapié (Arsenal): he has played only 32 minutes in the league, nine against Coventry and 23 against Chelsea, as he competes with Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back position. He was an unused substitute against Aston Villa, Sunderland, and Brighton. However, Arteta started him for the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli.
- Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea): he has not played since Sunday, August 30, when he came on in the 68th minute against Brighton and was forced off 14 minutes later. A calf injury kept him out of four Chelsea matches and Ecuador’s latest FIFA window.
Caicedo could return Saturday against Bournemouth, according to Ecuavisa and London’s Evening Standard. Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, needs him back as the club sits tenth with seven points following a 3-0 loss to Brentford in its most recent match.
Barcelona, Favorite in the Champions League According to Prediction Markets
Prediction markets give Barcelona a 22.5% probability of winning the 2027 Champions League, according to CriptoTendencias. A Polymarket snapshot from Thursday, October 8, cited by Cryptonews, places Bayern Munich next at 14.5%, followed by Arsenal at 13.5%, PSG at 12.5%, Real Madrid at 10.5%, and Manchester City at 6.5%.
It is not a certainty: the market gives Barcelona less than a one-in-four chance of winning. But the Blaugrana enter the restart in strong form:
- They lead LaLiga with a perfect record: seven wins in seven matches and 21 points, five more than Atlético de Madrid and Betis.
- They thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener.
- Real Madrid is fourth with 15 points after losing 2-1 to Atlético in the derby on Sunday, September 20.
How the Other Major European Soccer Leagues Are Doing
- Germany: Borussia Dortmund leads with a perfect record of 12 points, two more than Bayern Munich, which thrashed Union Berlin 7-0 in its last match.
- Italy: Roma, Inter, and Lazio are tied at the top with 13 points. Roma and Inter drew 2-2 in the previous matchday.
- France: Monaco leads with 13 points. PSG, the European champion, is sixth with eight points, although it defeated Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique.
- Portugal: Porto has won seven of seven matches and defeated Benfica 3-1. Benfica is second with 16 points.
European Soccer Matches to Follow (Eastern Time)
- Saturday, October 10, 7:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Leeds United.
- Saturday, October 10, 10:00 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth.
- Saturday, October 10, 12:30 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Getafe.
- Sunday, October 11, 11:30 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Manchester City.
- Tuesday, October 13, 3:00 p.m.: Arsenal vs. Lille and Galatasaray vs. Barcelona, Champions League.
- Wednesday, October 14, 3:00 p.m.: Manchester City vs. PSG, Champions League.
Sources
- Arsenal.com: Mikel Arteta signs new Arsenal contract
- Relevo: Arteta renews with Arsenal until 2030
- BBC Sport: Arteta signs until 2030
- AP: Arteta renews with Arsenal
- Ecuavisa: Hincapié and Caicedo seek revenge in the Premier League
- Evening Standard: Chelsea’s medical report
- CriptoTendencias: prediction markets and the Champions League
- Cryptonews: Polymarket’s probabilities for the Champions League
- ESPN: Brighton 3-0 Arsenal
- ESPN: Napoli 0-1 Arsenal
- ESPN: Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
- ESPN: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona
- ESPN: Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord
- ESPN: Premier League standings
- ESPN: LaLiga standings
- ESPN: Bundesliga standings
- ESPN: Serie A standings
- ESPN: Ligue 1 standings
- ESPN: Liga de Portugal standings
Data consulted on October 8, 2026.