GTA 6 Shakes Up Netflix: 100,000 Subscriptions in Six Hours (Why So Anticipated?)

Over 100,000 subscriptions

Netflix premiered GTA 6

Release set for November

Grand Theft Auto VI has yet to hit stores, but its drawing power has already produced an unusual result for Netflix in the United States.

On August 27, Netflix worldwide premiered Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, exclusively for six hours, before it was posted on YouTube.

During that brief window, over 100,000 people signed up for Netflix in the United States, according to records from Ampere Analysis provided for this report.

The figure puts the highly anticipated Rockstar Games video game among the contents with the highest capacity to generate new subscriptions on the platform during 2026.

Why it matters: GTA 6 managed to turn the hype for a video game into new subscriptions for a platform traditionally associated with series and movies.

GTA 6 Shakes Up Netflix: Scores Over 100,000 Subscriptions

Ampere Analysis ranked the Extended Look third among Netflix events that attracted the most subscribers in the United States during 2026.

It was only surpassed by the last season of Stranger Things and the mixed martial arts fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

The effect didn’t end with new accounts: more than 5% of inactive US users over the previous 30 days returned to consume the special.

According to the provided data, no other Netflix content achieved a higher reactivation rate during the same period.