GTA 6 Shakes Up Netflix: 100,000 Subscriptions in Six Hours (Why So Anticipated?)
Posted on09/13/26 at 14:22
- Over 100,000 subscriptions
- Netflix premiered GTA 6
- Release set for November
Grand Theft Auto VI has yet to hit stores, but its drawing power has already produced an unusual result for Netflix in the United States.
On August 27, Netflix worldwide premiered Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, exclusively for six hours, before it was posted on YouTube.
During that brief window, over 100,000 people signed up for Netflix in the United States, according to records from Ampere Analysis provided for this report.
The figure puts the highly anticipated Rockstar Games video game among the contents with the highest capacity to generate new subscriptions on the platform during 2026.
Why it matters: GTA 6 managed to turn the hype for a video game into new subscriptions for a platform traditionally associated with series and movies.
GTA 6 Shakes Up Netflix: Scores Over 100,000 Subscriptions
Ampere Analysis ranked the Extended Look third among Netflix events that attracted the most subscribers in the United States during 2026.
It was only surpassed by the last season of Stranger Things and the mixed martial arts fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.
The effect didn’t end with new accounts: more than 5% of inactive US users over the previous 30 days returned to consume the special.
According to the provided data, no other Netflix content achieved a higher reactivation rate during the same period.
The GTA 6 Preview Showed What the New Vice City Will Be Like
The video was 26 minutes long and delved into the story, mechanics, and open world that Rockstar is preparing for Grand Theft Auto VI.
Jason and Lucía appear as a criminal couple, and players will be able to control them individually, as well as switch between them during certain situations.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix heats up September: 7 premieres arriving this week, and one is poised to surprise
The material also showed a revamped Vice City, with references to Miami, while the player’s actions can provoke different reactions from characters and police.
Rockstar also announced activities outside of the main campaign, including races, fights, exercise, and decisions related to the protagonists’ eating habits.
When Is GTA 6 Released and How Much Will It Cost in the US?
GTA VI’s exclusive Netflix Extended Look pulled in over 100K new US signups in one day and 31M views worldwide. Netflix is flexing hard into gaming culture. Was it worth the signup?https://t.co/d0R5psfSVn#GTAVI #Netflix #gamingnews #rockstar #gta6 pic.twitter.com/LS9r2VxpWs
— The Gamerz Theory (@TheGamerzTheory) September 10, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI is set to arrive on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a single-player campaign.
The standard edition will have a price of $79.99 in the United States, while certain pre-orders will include digital benefits linked to the GTA universe.
The anticipation has another ingredient: between GTA V and GTA VI, 13 years will have passed, the longest period between two main installments of the franchise.
During that wait, GTA Online kept a huge community active, turning the GTA universe into a social space that has accompanied players for over a decade.
Sources: Infobae, El Economista.