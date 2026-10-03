Your credit history can affect whether you’re approved for a loan, credit card, or even an apartment rental, as well as the interest rate you may be charged. That’s why checking it regularly is a good idea, and it doesn’t cost anything: according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), you can request your free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus once a week.

The only authorized website for obtaining these reports is AnnualCreditReport.com, where you can request all three at the same time.

Checking your reports regularly can be worthwhile: an error could increase the cost of a loan or lead to a denial, while an unfamiliar account may be an early sign of identity theft.

How to Request Your Free Credit Report

Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion use the same centralized system for free reports. You can request yours:

Online: at AnnualCreditReport.com, where you can access it immediately.

at AnnualCreditReport.com, where you can access it immediately. By phone: by calling 1-877-322-8228. It will be processed and mailed to you within 15 days.

by calling 1-877-322-8228. It will be processed and mailed to you within 15 days. By mail: using the Annual Credit Report Request Form, sent to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348-5281.

To verify your identity, you’ll be asked for your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth, along with questions that only you are likely to know the answers to.

How Often It’s Free

The three credit bureaus have made permanent the program that allows you to check each report for free once a week. In addition, federal law requires each bureau to provide you with a free copy every 12 months if you request it.