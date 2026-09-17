Fed Rate Hike: What Higher Interest Rates Mean for Credit Cards, Cars and Mortgages

The Federal Reserve has again made borrowing more expensive in the United States and left the door open for another interest rate hike before the end of the year.

The Fed increased rates by 0.25 percentage points, to a range of 3.75% to 4%, in its first hike since July 2023.

The decision was unanimous as inflation remained elevated, while the economy and labor market continued to show strength.

Why it matters: higher rates can make some forms of household debt more expensive, although they can also keep returns attractive for savers.

Fed Rate Hike Could Hit Credit Cards and Car Loans First

Credit cards with variable rates are among the most sensitive products, so carrying balances may become even more expensive.

New car loans may also face pressure, although interest rates will depend on credit history, loan term, lender, and market conditions.

Mortgages work differently: the Fed’s rate hike does not automatically mean mortgage rates will increase by 0.25 percentage points, because they also depend on the bond market and economic expectations.

Small businesses are not immune either. Lines of credit and loans with variable rates can become more expensive, increasing the cost of financing inventories, investments, or expansion.