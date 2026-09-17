Gas Prices This Fall: Why Drivers Are Still Waiting for Relief at the Pum

This fall season was supposed to bring some relief at the gas pumps, but millions of American drivers are starting the season paying even higher prices to fill up their tanks.

The national average for regular gasoline reached $4.3672 per gallon on September 16, compared with $4.2245 last week and $3.1862 a year ago, according to AAA.

Why it matters: September usually marks the transition to winter gasoline, which is less expensive to produce, but this year other factors are offsetting those potential savings.

Winter Gasoline Arrived Early, but Prices Didn’t Budge

The EPA even moved up the transition this year: beginning September 1, it allowed temporary flexibility in federal volatility requirements to increase gasoline supply.

The exemption remained in effect through September 15. As of Tuesday, September 16, refineries can now report fuel that meets winter specifications as winter gasoline.

The fact: despite these measures, a gallon of regular gasoline now costs about 30 cents more than a month ago and approximately $1.18 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

AAA had already warned on September 10 that the national average was rising as oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel amid volatility related to the Strait of Hormuz.

What do you think will happen to gas prices this fall?