Dollar Rises in Mexico and Colombia: Current Exchange Rate on September 16
Posted on09/16/26 at 07:39
The dollar continues to rise this Wednesday, September 16, in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.
In Colombia, the US currency also advances and returns to over 3,100 pesos, while the Dominican Republic records a slight decline.
Why it matters: A more expensive dollar increases the cost of purchases, travel, and payments made in that currency, but it can benefit families who receive remittances by getting more local currency.
Dollar Exchange Rate Today, September 16, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is located this Wednesday at 17.1527 pesos per dollar, maintaining the upward trend.
In the foreign exchange market, the US currency presents these values:
- Purchase: $16.81
- Sale: $17.37
In Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash operations, the dollar records:
- Purchase: $16.80
- Sale: $17.74
The rise again takes Banxico’s reference above 17 pesos and makes the purchase of dollars more expensive for those who need the US currency.
However, those who receive remittances can get more Mexican pesos when exchanging the same amount of dollars, depending on the rate and commissions applied.
The Dollar Also Rises in Colombia
The official quotation is located at 3,115.663 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to the Banco de la República.
In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the references are:
- Purchase: $3,099
- Sale: $3,216
The advance again places the official quotation above 3,100 Colombian pesos, after the declines recorded in previous sessions.
A higher dollar can favor those who receive remittances, although it increases the cost for those who need to buy the currency for travel, imports, or international payments.
The Dollar Falls Slightly in the Dominican Republic
In the Dominican Republic, the US currency moves in the opposite direction and records a slight decline this Wednesday.
According to the Central Bank, the dollar presents the following quotations:
- Purchase: 58.75 Dominican pesos
- Sale: 59.08 Dominican pesos
Despite the slight decline, the quotation continues around 59 Dominican pesos per dollar, an important reference for households that receive remittances and consumers with expenses linked to that currency.