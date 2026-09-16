Dollar Rises in Mexico and Colombia: Current Exchange Rate on September 16

The dollar continues to rise this Wednesday, September 16, in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.

In Colombia, the US currency also advances and returns to over 3,100 pesos, while the Dominican Republic records a slight decline.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar increases the cost of purchases, travel, and payments made in that currency, but it can benefit families who receive remittances by getting more local currency.

Dollar Exchange Rate Today, September 16, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico is located this Wednesday at 17.1527 pesos per dollar, maintaining the upward trend.

In the foreign exchange market, the US currency presents these values:

Purchase: $16.81

Sale: $17.37

In Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash operations, the dollar records: