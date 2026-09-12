US Changes F-1 Duration of Status Rule September 15: What Students Need to Know
Posted on09/12/26 at 02:15
Foreign students will face new deadlines for remaining in the country, and some may need to apply for an extension to complete Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT.
Beginning September 15, the United States will change a long-standing immigration rule that has allowed foreign F-1 students to remain under “duration of status,” commonly known as D/S.
- Why it matters: For many F-1 students, maintaining their studies or obtaining work authorization may no longer be enough; they will also need to monitor the expiration date of their authorized stay.
The I-94 Will Have a Fixed Expiration Date
The Department of Homeland Security’s final rule replaces the F-1 duration of status system with fixed admission periods for the F, J, and I categories.
F-1 students are noncitizens admitted primarily to study at authorized academic institutions. Until now, many received an I-94 marked D/S instead of one listing a specific expiration date.
Under the new rule, people admitted through the fixed-period system will receive an authorized stay linked to their program, generally not exceeding four years, plus the applicable period to prepare for departure.
- What changes: For people subject to the new system, the I-94 will show a fixed expiration date instead of D/S.
For F-1 students subject to the new fixed-admission system, DHS reduces the period for leaving the US or maintaining another lawful status from 60 to 30 days after completing their studies or training.
Certain F-1 students who are lawfully present under D/S as of September 15 will retain the 60-day period associated with their previous admission during the transition.
Do Students With D/S Receive a Transition Period?
The rule’s effective date does not mean that every student currently admitted under D/S will automatically receive a new I-94 on September 15.
The rule states that certain F and J visitors who are lawfully present under D/S when it takes effect may continue under transitional provisions until the applicable end date of their program or authorization, subject to the maximum period established by the rule.
- The limit: Depending on the circumstances specified in the regulation, the transition period may extend for up to four years after the rule takes effect.
Students covered by the transition do not need to immediately modify their I-94 to replace D/S with a fixed expiration date.
The situation may change if they leave the United States. Students who travel during the transition and are subsequently readmitted will be subject to the new system and receive an I-94 with a fixed expiration date.
OPT and STEM OPT Continue, but the Process Changes
OPT allows certain F-1 students to obtain temporary work experience related to their field of study. STEM OPT provides an additional extension for eligible graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The new rule does not eliminate either program.
However, when a student’s authorized admission period does not cover the time needed to complete OPT or STEM OPT, the student may need to apply for an extension of stay in addition to the corresponding employment authorization.
- Key date: Certain F-1 students covered by the transition who file Form I-765 on time for post-completion OPT or STEM OPT by March 18, 2027, may be exempt from also filing Form I-539 for that period if they meet the rule’s conditions.
DHS also establishes an important distinction for students who travel.
A student covered by the transition who leaves the US before applying for post-completion OPT or STEM OPT and is later readmitted for a fixed period will need to file both Form I-765 and Form I-539.
USCIS Changes Form I-765 Without a Grace Period
On September 15, USCIS will publish the 09/15/26 edition of Form I-765, which is used to apply for employment authorization.
USCIS warns that there will be no grace period for using the previous edition.
- The 08/21/25 edition will be accepted if it is postmarked or submitted electronically before September 15.
- If submitted on or after September 15, USCIS will reject that edition and accept only the 09/15/26 version.
F-1 students should carefully review their I-94 and confirm how long they are authorized to remain in the United States before applying for OPT or STEM OPT or traveling internationally.
WARNING: This information is educational and does not constitute legal advice. How these rules apply depends on each person’s immigration circumstances. Students with questions about OPT, STEM OPT, travel, or extensions of stay should consult their institution’s international student office and, when appropriate, a qualified immigration attorney.
You May Be Interested In: USCIS Form I-765 Change: Old Work Permit Applications Will Be Rejected
SOURCE: USCIS I-765, Application for Employment Authorization