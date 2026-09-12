US Changes F-1 Duration of Status Rule September 15: What Students Need to Know

Foreign students will face new deadlines for remaining in the country, and some may need to apply for an extension to complete Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT.

Beginning September 15, the United States will change a long-standing immigration rule that has allowed foreign F-1 students to remain under “duration of status,” commonly known as D/S.

Why it matters: For many F-1 students, maintaining their studies or obtaining work authorization may no longer be enough; they will also need to monitor the expiration date of their authorized stay.

The I-94 Will Have a Fixed Expiration Date

The Department of Homeland Security’s final rule replaces the F-1 duration of status system with fixed admission periods for the F, J, and I categories.

F-1 students are noncitizens admitted primarily to study at authorized academic institutions. Until now, many received an I-94 marked D/S instead of one listing a specific expiration date.

Under the new rule, people admitted through the fixed-period system will receive an authorized stay linked to their program, generally not exceeding four years, plus the applicable period to prepare for departure.

What changes: For people subject to the new system, the I-94 will show a fixed expiration date instead of D/S.

For F-1 students subject to the new fixed-admission system, DHS reduces the period for leaving the US or maintaining another lawful status from 60 to 30 days after completing their studies or training.

Certain F-1 students who are lawfully present under D/S as of September 15 will retain the 60-day period associated with their previous admission during the transition.