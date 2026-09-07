Rebelde Actress Estefanía Villarreal Sparks Concern With Depression Message

Estefanía Villarreal spoke openly about her mental health

Her message concerned her followers

Villarreal portrayed Celina in the hit telenovela “Rebelde”

Estefanía Villarreal, remembered for portraying Celina Ferrer in the successful telenovela “Rebelde,” sparked concern after sharing an Instagram message in which she spoke openly about her struggle with depression and anxiety.

The post was addressed not only to her followers but also to her family and loved ones. In it, the actress used words that raised concerns about the difficult emotional period she is experiencing.

“If tomorrow I lose the battle against depression and anxiety, I want you to know that I tried to be a good daughter, a good sister, a good girlfriend, a good friend, a good person,” Villarreal wrote, according to Contramuro.

Estefanía Villarreal Addresses a Message to Her Mother

“Mom, your little one can’t take it anymore,” Villarreal wrote. The post concerned people who have followed her career since her early years on Mexican television.

El Universal also reported that Villarreal used her Instagram account to discuss her mental health and open up about the emotional period she is experiencing. La Prensa Gráfica, citing El Universal México/GDA, also reported the actress’s statements.

The information provided by these sources offers no additional details about the actress’s circumstances, so any interpretation beyond her own words would be speculative.