Rebelde Actress Estefanía Villarreal Sparks Concern With Depression Message
Posted on09/07/26 at 15:30
- Estefanía Villarreal spoke openly about her mental health
- Her message concerned her followers
- Villarreal portrayed Celina in the hit telenovela “Rebelde”
Estefanía Villarreal, remembered for portraying Celina Ferrer in the successful telenovela “Rebelde,” sparked concern after sharing an Instagram message in which she spoke openly about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
The post was addressed not only to her followers but also to her family and loved ones. In it, the actress used words that raised concerns about the difficult emotional period she is experiencing.
“If tomorrow I lose the battle against depression and anxiety, I want you to know that I tried to be a good daughter, a good sister, a good girlfriend, a good friend, a good person,” Villarreal wrote, according to Contramuro.
Estefanía Villarreal Addresses a Message to Her Mother
“Mom, your little one can’t take it anymore,” Villarreal wrote. The post concerned people who have followed her career since her early years on Mexican television.
El Universal also reported that Villarreal used her Instagram account to discuss her mental health and open up about the emotional period she is experiencing. La Prensa Gráfica, citing El Universal México/GDA, also reported the actress’s statements.
The information provided by these sources offers no additional details about the actress’s circumstances, so any interpretation beyond her own words would be speculative.
From Celina Ferrer to a Career Spanning More Than Two Decades
Villarreal gained widespread recognition through “Rebelde,” a Televisa production originally broadcast between 2004 and 2006. She portrayed Celina Ferrer, one of the characters close to Mía Colucci, played by Anahí.
Her career continued after the television phenomenon ended. La Prensa Gráfica lists productions including “Cuidado con el ángel,” “Un refugio para el amor,” and “Yo no creo en los hombres” among her later work, along with more recent projects.
The actress also returned to the “Rebelde” universe through the Netflix adaptation. Contramuro notes that Villarreal participated in the script development to present a different version of Celina that moved away from some of the stereotypes associated with the original production.
“I was part of the project from the script, I contributed many ideas,” the actress explained when discussing her participation in this new stage.
Estefanía Villarreal’s Post Draws Attention to Her Mental Health
The recent message is particularly significant because Estefanía Villarreal explicitly mentioned depression and anxiety when describing the emotional struggle she is facing.
Contramuro reported that the post prompted expressions of concern and affection from her followers, while other media outlets reported the actress’s words because of the message’s seriousness.
For now, the sources provided offer no further details about her situation or any subsequent update indicating how she is currently doing.
The post has once again brought Estefanía Villarreal into the public eye—not because of a character or new professional project, but because of a deeply personal message about depression, anxiety, and the emotional period she is experiencing.
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