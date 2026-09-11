Adamari López Denounces Fake AI Videos With Anti-Immigrant Claims
Posted on09/11/26 at 02:04
- AI manipulated Adamari López’s image and voice
- Fake videos falsely link her to ICE
- Followers thanked her for clarifying the situation
Adamari López’s recent warning has once again highlighted the risks of using artificial intelligence to fabricate statements and events that never occurred. The TV host publicly denounced several videos that manipulated her image and voice to falsely attribute anti-immigrant comments to her.
What Do the Fake Adamari López AI Videos Say?
In one AI-generated video, a voice falsely attributed to Adamari can be heard saying: “If I get fired from my TV job because of immigrants, I’ll go work for ICE to deport them all.”
The statement is not real. According to Adamari, the video is AI-manipulated content, and she never spoke those words.
Another video shows a purported immigrant claiming that a woman hired him for a job and then called immigration agents to avoid paying him. The video falsely connects Adamari to the story by inserting her image.
Adamari López Denies Calling ICE
@heynews71 Adamari Lopez Talks About ICE and Mexican Immigrants #usa #inmigrantes #mexico ♬ original sound – Daily Mail
According to People en Español, Adamari used her social media accounts to warn followers about the content and explain that her image and voice had been manipulated to depict events that never occurred.
“I want to be very clear: These videos are not real, and these words and actions are not mine and have never occurred, neither in my home nor on my part,” said the Desiguales co-host.
Adamari explained that one of the manipulated videos claims she called the police and federal immigration agents to avoid paying a domestic worker. She said she does not know the person and that the individual has never worked for her.
“I would never do that,” she stated, referring specifically to the videos portraying her as calling immigration authorities on members of the Hispanic community. She also emphasized the support she has received from that community throughout her career.
Adamari López Warns That Fake AI Videos Can Spread Disinformation
@ultimanoticia1Adamaris López controversy with supposed immigrant worker who was turned in to immigration♬ son original – jeannette faida
Adamari said she is especially concerned because this type of content can create “fear, confusion, and disinformation within our community.”
Adamari also urged people to verify the source of content before sharing it. “Please, do not believe or share everything you see on social media without first verifying where it comes from,” she said.
Adamari said the situation went further than previous incidents, prompting her to speak out. “This went much further than what has happened before, and it had to be said and stopped,” she stated, according to People en Español.
Followers React to the Actress’ Denial
On Facebook, Adamari accompanied her clarification with a message to her community: “I love you, my beautiful people… And please, do not believe everything you see.” The post generated numerous responses from followers who said they had recognized the manipulation.
“Since I saw it, I knew it was artificial intelligence; we already know your personality,” one follower wrote, while another commented: “It’s great that you came out to clarify… many people could take it as real.”
Other comments illustrate precisely the danger Adamari described. One person admitted: “I thought it was true, the story about the employee you called ICE about. Thanks, Adamari, for clarifying,” while another said it was unfortunate that many people still could not distinguish “between reality and AI.”
The episode demonstrates how a recognizable image, an imitated voice, and a fabricated story can be combined to create seemingly credible content, leading Adamari to urge her followers to consult her official accounts to confirm what she has actually said.