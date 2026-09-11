Adamari López Denounces Fake AI Videos With Anti-Immigrant Claims

Adamari López denounced AI-generated videos that manipulate her image and voice to falsely portray her making anti-immigrant comments.

AI manipulated Adamari López’s image and voice

Fake videos falsely link her to ICE

Followers thanked her for clarifying the situation Adamari López’s recent warning has once again highlighted the risks of using artificial intelligence to fabricate statements and events that never occurred. The TV host publicly denounced several videos that manipulated her image and voice to falsely attribute anti-immigrant comments to her. What Do the Fake Adamari López AI Videos Say? In one AI-generated video, a voice falsely attributed to Adamari can be heard saying: “If I get fired from my TV job because of immigrants, I’ll go work for ICE to deport them all.” The statement is not real. According to Adamari, the video is AI-manipulated content, and she never spoke those words. Another video shows a purported immigrant claiming that a woman hired him for a job and then called immigration agents to avoid paying him. The video falsely connects Adamari to the story by inserting her image.

Adamari López Denies Calling ICE #inmigrantes #mexico ♬ original sound – Daily Mail @heynews71 Adamari Lopez Talks About ICE and Mexican Immigrants #usa According to People en Español, Adamari used her social media accounts to warn followers about the content and explain that her image and voice had been manipulated to depict events that never occurred. “I want to be very clear: These videos are not real, and these words and actions are not mine and have never occurred, neither in my home nor on my part,” said the Desiguales co-host. Adamari explained that one of the manipulated videos claims she called the police and federal immigration agents to avoid paying a domestic worker. She said she does not know the person and that the individual has never worked for her. “I would never do that,” she stated, referring specifically to the videos portraying her as calling immigration authorities on members of the Hispanic community. She also emphasized the support she has received from that community throughout her career.

Adamari López Warns That Fake AI Videos Can Spread Disinformation @ultimanoticia1 Adamaris López controversy with supposed immigrant worker who was turned in to immigration ♬ son original – jeannette faida Adamari said she is especially concerned because this type of content can create “fear, confusion, and disinformation within our community.” Adamari also urged people to verify the source of content before sharing it. “Please, do not believe or share everything you see on social media without first verifying where it comes from,” she said. Adamari said the situation went further than previous incidents, prompting her to speak out. “This went much further than what has happened before, and it had to be said and stopped,” she stated, according to People en Español.