Mexican Influencer El Piturris Shot and Killed in Ciudad Obregón
Posted on09/11/26 at 18:30
- Mexican influencer El Piturris killed, he was 37 years old
- He was attacked in Ciudad Obregón
- Sonora prosecutors are investigating the homicide
The murder of El Piturris has shocked his followers. José Luis Esparza, known on social media as “El Piturris,” died on Thursday, September 10, after being shot at a taquería in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora. The content creator, 37, was at an establishment in the Reforma neighborhood when the attack occurred.
According to CNN en Español, citing a statement from the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office, a man shot Esparza and then fled the scene with another person on a motorcycle.
To view the images:
This is how influencer José Luis «El Piturris» was removed from his taco shop in Ciudad Obregón after a hitman shot and killed him; READ MORE HERE.👇👉 https://t.co/qWpIQPonkb pic.twitter.com/Mkp0s7bV14
— Blog del Narco México (@blogdelnarcomex) September 11, 2026
«>click here
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES
Local authorities recovered two .40-caliber shell casings from the scene for forensic analysis. The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation seeks to “establish the circumstances of the incident and determine what other matters the homicide may be related to.”
Authorities have not released official information about a possible motive or announced any arrests connected to the attack.
Who Was “El Piturris”?
#Urgente 🚨 I El taquero and digital content creator José Luis “N”, popularly known as “El Piturris”, was shot and killed while working at his establishment located in the Reforma neighborhood, in Ciudad Obregón, #Sonora.
According to reports from the Prosecutor’s Office… pic.twitter.com/RJ6mrVCe75
— Josue Aguilar (@josuealeexis) September 10, 2026
José Luis Esparza built a significant social media presence through humorous content about everyday life. CNN en Español reported that his Facebook and Instagram accounts had more than 116,000 followers combined.
His posts frequently showed him at plazas, gyms, baseball stadiums, and other public places. He also shared content involving gatherings, parties, and regional music.
La Razón reported that Esparza continued working in his family’s taco business despite his growing online popularity. The outlet said he worked at Los Güichos, a business specializing in beef head tacos and connected to a tradition started by his grandfather.
El Financiero also reported that the Mexican influencer El Piturris was killed while working at a taquería in Ciudad Obregón. Prosecutors confirmed that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Chihuahua and Sebastián Lerdo de Tejada streets in the Reforma neighborhood.
El Piturris Participated in the La Guarida Podcast
Influencer José Luis Esparza, known as «El Piturris» or «El Wichito» was shot while attending to his taquería in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora. According to witnesses, a subject arrived at the business, ordered food, and after receiving it, shot him at least twice. pic.twitter.com/f18HWQWzn5
— Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) September 11, 2026
“El Piturris” also collaborated with the digital project Desde la O and participated in the La Guarida podcast. After his death was announced, the team publicly expressed grief over the loss of their colleague.
“Our hearts are broken into a thousand pieces,” Desde la O wrote on Facebook after the attack. In another post, the team said their friend had been “a victim of a direct attack.”
According to CNN en Español, his final collaboration with the project was published only one day before his death. The episode, available on YouTube, had received nearly 9,000 views.
Violence Against Influencers in Mexico
🚨 Influencer “El Piturris” assassinated in Ciudad Obregón 🕊️
José Luis, known on social media as “El Piturris” or “El Wichito”, was shot while attending to a taquería located in the Reforma neighborhood, at the intersection of Chihuahua… pic.twitter.com/lLWQZOhmjR
— Insurgente MX (@InsurgenteMX_) September 11, 2026
José Luis Esparza’s murder follows other recent attacks against content creators in Mexico. CNN recalled the case of César Gastélum, who was killed on August 4 while livestreaming outside a restaurant in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
The outlet also reported that nine influencers had been killed in Sinaloa during the previous two years, a period marked by escalating violence connected to the conflict between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.
Another case that caused widespread shock was the killing of beauty influencer Valeria Márquez during a livestream in Zapopan, Jalisco, in May 2025.
In the case of “El Piturris,” authorities in Sonora are continuing their investigation and have not publicly established a motive for the attack.
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