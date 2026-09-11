Mexican Influencer El Piturris Shot and Killed in Ciudad Obregón

Mexican influencer El Piturris killed, he was 37 years old

He was attacked in Ciudad Obregón

Sonora prosecutors are investigating the homicide

The murder of El Piturris has shocked his followers. José Luis Esparza, known on social media as “El Piturris,” died on Thursday, September 10, after being shot at a taquería in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora. The content creator, 37, was at an establishment in the Reforma neighborhood when the attack occurred.

According to CNN en Español, citing a statement from the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office, a man shot Esparza and then fled the scene with another person on a motorcycle.

To view the images:

This is how influencer José Luis «El Piturris» was removed from his taco shop in Ciudad Obregón after a hitman shot and killed him; READ MORE HERE.👇👉 https://t.co/qWpIQPonkb pic.twitter.com/Mkp0s7bV14 — Blog del Narco México (@blogdelnarcomex) September 11, 2026

«>click here

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Local authorities recovered two .40-caliber shell casings from the scene for forensic analysis. The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation seeks to “establish the circumstances of the incident and determine what other matters the homicide may be related to.”

Authorities have not released official information about a possible motive or announced any arrests connected to the attack.

Who Was “El Piturris”?

#Urgente 🚨 I El taquero and digital content creator José Luis “N”, popularly known as “El Piturris”, was shot and killed while working at his establishment located in the Reforma neighborhood, in Ciudad Obregón, #Sonora. According to reports from the Prosecutor’s Office… pic.twitter.com/RJ6mrVCe75 — Josue Aguilar (@josuealeexis) September 10, 2026

José Luis Esparza built a significant social media presence through humorous content about everyday life. CNN en Español reported that his Facebook and Instagram accounts had more than 116,000 followers combined.

His posts frequently showed him at plazas, gyms, baseball stadiums, and other public places. He also shared content involving gatherings, parties, and regional music.

La Razón reported that Esparza continued working in his family’s taco business despite his growing online popularity. The outlet said he worked at Los Güichos, a business specializing in beef head tacos and connected to a tradition started by his grandfather.

El Financiero also reported that the Mexican influencer El Piturris was killed while working at a taquería in Ciudad Obregón. Prosecutors confirmed that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Chihuahua and Sebastián Lerdo de Tejada streets in the Reforma neighborhood.