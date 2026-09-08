Dekko’s Son Dies Four Days After Birth: “I Couldn’t Hold You”
Posted on09/08/26 at 17:30
- Dekko’s son Gianluca lived for only four days
- Dekko was unable to hold his son
- Natalia remembered him as a “warrior”
Dekko’s son dies. Colombian singer Dekko is experiencing one of the most painful moments of his life after confirming the death of Gianluca, who passed away only four days after birth. The artist also revealed one of the most heartbreaking details of the loss: He never had the opportunity to hold his baby.
“My precious boy, you were in this world for 4 days, 5 hours, and 6 minutes,” the singer wrote while announcing the news. “I couldn’t hold you for a second, and I’ll carry this sorrow with me forever,” he added.
Dekko Reveals How Long His Son Gianluca Lived
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According to reports published September 8 by El Tiempo and ¡HOLA!, Daniel Esquiaqui Lecomte, the singer’s real name, announced Gianluca’s death through his social media accounts on Monday, September 7.
Dekko accompanied his farewell message with a photograph of his son in the hospital and explained how he wanted to remember him. “I want to remember you like this, full of life, in the moment you were born,” the Colombian artist wrote.
The singer also shared the questions he is confronting after such a profound loss. “I don’t understand God’s way of acting, nor the why nor the what for,” he wrote in one of the most emotional passages of his post.
His message ended with another admission revealing the depth of his pain: “The only thing that comforts me is that, from now on, I won’t feel a greater pain than this. Rest in peace, my angel.”
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Natalia Angulo Also Says Goodbye to Her Baby
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Natalia Angulo, Dekko’s wife and Gianluca’s mother, shared her own message saying goodbye to the baby. The influencer called her son “our miracle” and “our warrior.”
“You’re a champion, our purest love, and you’ll always be part of us,” she wrote. Natalia also expressed the love with which the family will preserve his memory: “We’ll love you for all eternity, my boy. Fly high, my angel.”
Gianluca was the couple’s second child. Dekko and Natalia are also parents to Pierina, a girl born in September 2025 who is about to celebrate her first birthday.
According to El Tiempo, the family has not publicly revealed the cause of the baby’s death.
Dekko’s Son Dies: Artists Send Messages of Support
Artist Dekko confirmed the devastating news of the passing of his little son, who was able to stay with him and his family for four days before leaving. Through his social media, the singer shared a heartbreaking message to bid farewell to the baby and open… pic.twitter.com/8araowzCU4
— JAVIER CERIANI (@JavierCeriani) September 8, 2026
The news prompted numerous expressions of solidarity from followers, friends, and members of the Colombian entertainment industry, who left supportive messages on the couple’s posts.
Isabella Ladera wrote, “I’m so sorry,” while Ana Del Castillo wished the singer strength. Juan Duque also expressed his support, writing: “Lots of strength and love, Dekkito, you’re not alone.”
Natalia, Dekko’s partner, bids farewell to their deceased baby: «We’ll love you for all eternity» https://t.co/p8lL11BADi
— Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) September 8, 2026
Gabriel Bolívar said that “there are no words for a pain like this” and expressed hope that Dekko and Natalia would find strength in each other. Lil Silvio also asked God to give them the strength needed to endure this moment.
Dekko, 26, gained popularity through his music and platforms including TikTok and Spotify. His latest post, however, is not about performances or achievements but about Gianluca’s memory and the four days that forever changed his family.
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