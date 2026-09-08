Dekko’s Son Dies Four Days After Birth: “I Couldn’t Hold You”

Dekko’s son Gianluca lived for only four days

Dekko was unable to hold his son

Natalia remembered him as a “warrior”

Dekko’s son dies. Colombian singer Dekko is experiencing one of the most painful moments of his life after confirming the death of Gianluca, who passed away only four days after birth. The artist also revealed one of the most heartbreaking details of the loss: He never had the opportunity to hold his baby.

“My precious boy, you were in this world for 4 days, 5 hours, and 6 minutes,” the singer wrote while announcing the news. “I couldn’t hold you for a second, and I’ll carry this sorrow with me forever,” he added.

Dekko Reveals How Long His Son Gianluca Lived

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEKKO (@soydekko)

According to reports published September 8 by El Tiempo and ¡HOLA!, Daniel Esquiaqui Lecomte, the singer’s real name, announced Gianluca’s death through his social media accounts on Monday, September 7.

Dekko accompanied his farewell message with a photograph of his son in the hospital and explained how he wanted to remember him. “I want to remember you like this, full of life, in the moment you were born,” the Colombian artist wrote.

The singer also shared the questions he is confronting after such a profound loss. “I don’t understand God’s way of acting, nor the why nor the what for,” he wrote in one of the most emotional passages of his post.

His message ended with another admission revealing the depth of his pain: “The only thing that comforts me is that, from now on, I won’t feel a greater pain than this. Rest in peace, my angel.”

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