2028 Democrats Face Image Hurdle Obama Didn’t

2028 Democratic candidates

AOC and Newsom face rejection

Ossoff maintains a positive image

The 2028 presidential race is still far off, but several Democrats are starting to position themselves, and early polls reveal a significant obstacle: their national image.

Barack Obama faced a different scenario before competing for the White House in 2008: he was relatively new, but those who knew him mostly had a positive opinion.

In December 2006, Gallup recorded a 42% favorable opinion and only 11% unfavorable toward Obama, for a positive balance of 31 points.

By February 2007, the gap widened: 53% viewed him favorably and 19% unfavorably, while the share of Americans without a defined opinion declined.

Obama had an advantage that 2028 Democrats do not have

The comparison is especially relevant because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gavin Newsom, and other potential candidates enter the pre-campaign stage with higher rejection rates.

A YouGov poll conducted from June 26 to 29 showed AOC with 33% favorable and 39% unfavorable, a negative balance of six points.