2028 Democrats Face Image Hurdle Obama Didn’t
Posted on08/30/26 at 10:31
- 2028 Democratic candidates
- AOC and Newsom face rejection
- Ossoff maintains a positive image
The 2028 presidential race is still far off, but several Democrats are starting to position themselves, and early polls reveal a significant obstacle: their national image.
Barack Obama faced a different scenario before competing for the White House in 2008: he was relatively new, but those who knew him mostly had a positive opinion.
In December 2006, Gallup recorded a 42% favorable opinion and only 11% unfavorable toward Obama, for a positive balance of 31 points.
By February 2007, the gap widened: 53% viewed him favorably and 19% unfavorably, while the share of Americans without a defined opinion declined.
Obama had an advantage that 2028 Democrats do not have
The comparison is especially relevant because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gavin Newsom, and other potential candidates enter the pre-campaign stage with higher rejection rates.
A YouGov poll conducted from June 26 to 29 showed AOC with 33% favorable and 39% unfavorable, a negative balance of six points.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The U.S. will issue commemorative passports with a Trump image starting in August
Newsom faces an even greater difference. YouGov found in August that 31% had a favorable opinion of the California governor, compared to 41% unfavorable.
Pete Buttigieg appears almost evenly split: 33% of respondents had a favorable view, 32% an unfavorable one, and another 35% did not express a position.
Jon Ossoff has an advantage: many still don’t know him
Jon Ossoff presents a different scenario. The Georgia senator has 25% favorable and 18% unfavorable, although a large share of the public still has no opinion of him.
This lack of recognition could present an opportunity to build a national image, but Ossoff has said he is not currently interested in competing for the presidency in 2028.
Kamala Harris faces the opposite problem: she has national recognition after serving as vice president and presidential candidate, but YouGov registered 39% favorable and 50% unfavorable.
The comparison shows a fundamental difference with Obama: several potential Democratic candidates already provoke strong opinions before a presidential campaign even formally exists.
Current leads in the 2028 Democratic race
Despite her image numbers, Harris continues to lead in some primary measurements. Echelon Insights gave her 18% support in August.
Buttigieg appeared next with 13%, followed by Newsom with 12%, Ocasio-Cortez with 11%, Mark Kelly with 7%, Josh Shapiro with 6%, and Ossoff with 5%.
These results, however, represent an extremely early snapshot. None of the major names has formally launched a presidential campaign, and the election is still more than two years away.
Additionally, candidates usually begin to define their moves after the midterm elections so that the landscape could change considerably during 2027.
Why Obama remains a reference for 2028
Obama also started as a less nationally known politician, but he turned that to his advantage by presenting himself as an alternative to the Washington establishment.
His positive image allowed him to quickly expand his recognition without initially facing the levels of rejection that some of the current potential candidates face.
For AOC, Newsom, and Harris, the challenge would be to win over new voters while trying to reduce established negative perceptions; Ossoff would first have to increase his national recognition significantly.
The question heading into 2028 is not just who leads the early Democratic polls, but who can replicate what Obama already had before 2008: more supporters than detractors, noted Newsweek and Ground News.