The Columbus Crew defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday, October 18, at TQL Stadium, thrusting themselves into the battle for the ninth and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. With the win, the Crew reached 35 points, one less than Cincinnati, which occupies ninth place.

Tapia and Habroune decide in Cincinnati

The first blow came in the 22nd minute. Brais Méndez sent in a cross after a corner kick, and Gonzalo Tapia, unmarked, headed the ball from the left side of the penalty area to the lower left corner for the 1-0 lead.

In the 54th minute, Tapia appeared again, this time as an assist provider. Taha Habroune, a 20-year-old homegrown player in his third MLS season, defined the play with a first-touch shot from the center of the penalty area to the left post, scoring the 2-0 goal. It was his goal in three consecutive matches.

Tapia closed out the afternoon with a goal and an assist. The Crew kept their goal intact, and Patrick Schulte reached his sixth shutout of the season. On the Cincinnati side, Evander was the player with the most shots in the match, with six, but the home team couldn’t find the path to the goal.

A Crew on a roll and a Cincinnati that can’t take off

Columbus has four wins in its last five matches and five unbeaten games.

The Crew has won three consecutive matches against Cincinnati in the «Hell is Real» derby.

Cincinnati has only won one of its last nine matches.

What’s next: Cincinnati hosts D.C. United on Wednesday, October 21. Columbus will play at home on Saturday, October 24, against Toronto FC, another team aspiring to the playoffs and one point ahead of the Crew.

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