House Censures Rep. Chuck Edwards in Overwhelming 413-2 Vote
Posted on09/02/26 at 08:11
- House censures Chuck Edwards
- Measure passes 413-2
- Ethics report examines conduct toward employees
The House of Representatives issued a strong rebuke to Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards on Tuesday, approving his censure by a vote of 413-2 over his conduct toward two young former employees.
The punishment followed the House Ethics Committee’s conclusion that Edwards had engaged in a pattern of behavior toward both women that was “persistent, unprofessional, and inappropriate” over several years.
The vote was nearly unanimous: 207 Republicans, 205 Democrats, and one independent supported the measure, while Edwards and Republican Rep. Ralph Norman voted against it.
The censure does not expel Edwards from Congress, but it is one of the most severe formal sanctions available in the House and requires the congressman to face his colleagues’ public condemnation.
Why Did the House Censure Chuck Edwards?
BREAKING: The House censures Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina over “inappropriate conduct” toward aides. https://t.co/DRPsJBi9KK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2026
- Why it matters: The vote demonstrates an unusual bipartisan consensus to sanction behavior considered incompatible with professional standards in Congress.
- The vote: The censure passed 413-2.
- The process: The Ethics Committee investigated the allegations and formally recommended that the House censure the Republican lawmaker.
- What voters can do: Members of the public can review the Ethics Committee’s report and see how their representatives voted.
The report stated that Chuck Edwards repeatedly gave expensive gifts to the employees, commented on their appearance, invited them to dinners and trips, and sent them highly personal messages.
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The documented gifts included jewelry, designer handbags, shoes, flowers, electronic devices, tickets to shows, and other items. The report also mentioned approximately 30 varieties of ice cream sent to one employee.
The committee noted that both women felt uncomfortable and that Edwards’s position as their boss placed them in a particularly difficult situation when responding to his attention.
However, the investigation found no evidence of sexual activity or explicit sexual propositions toward the employees, a distinction Edwards has made central to his defense.
Edwards Denies Conduct Constituted Sexual Harassment
The House took the rare step of voting to censure one of its members — GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards — over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward two female staffers that prompted them to quit his office.
In floor remarks ahead of the vote, the congressman apologized for putting… pic.twitter.com/9NsAZj10Ku
— CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2026
Before the vote, Chuck Edwards acknowledged making mistakes but insisted that his actions had been taken out of context and denied that they constituted sexual harassment.
“I am imperfect. I have made mistakes,” the congressman said in his defense, arguing that expressing regret for making the women uncomfortable was not the same as admitting to harassment.
His defense failed to persuade nearly all of his colleagues: The House also adopted the Ethics Committee report documenting the conduct under investigation.
The political consequences had begun before the vote: After the report was released, Edwards announced that he would not seek another term and would leave Congress when his current term ends.
Censure Renews Debate Over Conduct in Congress
Chuck Edwards’ case carries additional significance because it comes as Congress faces renewed pressure to strengthen rules designed to protect employees from potential abuses of power.
Lawmakers from both parties are preparing proposals to impose stronger consequences for inappropriate sexual conduct, reinforce whistleblower protections, and review relationships between lawmakers and subordinates.
The Edwards case also highlights a broader issue: Even when conduct does not result in criminal charges or expulsion, Congress can determine that it violates its ethical standards.
For Edwards, the censure marks a politically devastating conclusion: He entered Congress in 2023 and will now complete his term under a formal rebuke supported by nearly the entire House.