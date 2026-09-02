House Censures Rep. Chuck Edwards in Overwhelming 413-2 Vote

House censures Chuck Edwards

Measure passes 413-2

Ethics report examines conduct toward employees

The House of Representatives issued a strong rebuke to Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards on Tuesday, approving his censure by a vote of 413-2 over his conduct toward two young former employees.

The punishment followed the House Ethics Committee’s conclusion that Edwards had engaged in a pattern of behavior toward both women that was “persistent, unprofessional, and inappropriate” over several years.

The vote was nearly unanimous: 207 Republicans, 205 Democrats, and one independent supported the measure, while Edwards and Republican Rep. Ralph Norman voted against it.

The censure does not expel Edwards from Congress, but it is one of the most severe formal sanctions available in the House and requires the congressman to face his colleagues’ public condemnation.

Why Did the House Censure Chuck Edwards?

BREAKING: The House censures Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina over “inappropriate conduct” toward aides. https://t.co/DRPsJBi9KK — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2026

Why it matters: The vote demonstrates an unusual bipartisan consensus to sanction behavior considered incompatible with professional standards in Congress.

The vote demonstrates an unusual bipartisan consensus to sanction behavior considered incompatible with professional standards in Congress. The vote: The censure passed 413-2.

The censure passed 413-2. The process: The Ethics Committee investigated the allegations and formally recommended that the House censure the Republican lawmaker.

The Ethics Committee investigated the allegations and formally recommended that the House censure the Republican lawmaker. What voters can do: Members of the public can review the Ethics Committee’s report and see how their representatives voted.

The report stated that Chuck Edwards repeatedly gave expensive gifts to the employees, commented on their appearance, invited them to dinners and trips, and sent them highly personal messages.

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The documented gifts included jewelry, designer handbags, shoes, flowers, electronic devices, tickets to shows, and other items. The report also mentioned approximately 30 varieties of ice cream sent to one employee.

The committee noted that both women felt uncomfortable and that Edwards’s position as their boss placed them in a particularly difficult situation when responding to his attention.

However, the investigation found no evidence of sexual activity or explicit sexual propositions toward the employees, a distinction Edwards has made central to his defense.