The Champions League 2026/27 schedule is underway: the league phase began on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and will end on Wednesday, January 27, 2027. This guide brings together the schedule, results so far, times in Eastern Time (ET), and where to watch in the U.S.

36 teams compete in a single table, and each plays 8 matches: 4 at home and 4 away, against 8 different opponents.

The top 8 advance directly to the round of 16; teams ranked 9th to 24th go to a playoff; and those in 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Matches begin at 12:45 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET and are broadcast in Spanish on TUDN and ViX.

Why it matters to fans: With a format that has no traditional groups, every goal matters for goal difference, and every point can determine whether a team skips a round or has to play in the playoff. Knowing the dates and times in ET makes it easier to plan your weekdays.

How the League Phase Works

According to UEFA, there are no longer groups of four teams. The 36 clubs form a single ranking, and each plays 8 matches against 8 different opponents, half at home and half away. At the end of Matchday 8, the table determines three outcomes:

Places 1 to 8 : advance directly to the round of 16.

: advance directly to the round of 16. Places 9 to 24 : play the knockout phase playoffs.

: play the knockout phase playoffs. Places 25 to 36: are eliminated from the tournament.

Champions League 2026/27 League Phase Schedule

These are the eight matchdays, according to UEFA: