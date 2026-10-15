Champions League 2026/27 Schedule, Results, Standings and ET Times
Posted on 10/15/26 at 17:00
The Champions League 2026/27 schedule is underway: the league phase began on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and will end on Wednesday, January 27, 2027. This guide brings together the schedule, results so far, times in Eastern Time (ET), and where to watch in the U.S.
- 36 teams compete in a single table, and each plays 8 matches: 4 at home and 4 away, against 8 different opponents.
- The top 8 advance directly to the round of 16; teams ranked 9th to 24th go to a playoff; and those in 25th to 36th are eliminated.
- Matches begin at 12:45 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET and are broadcast in Spanish on TUDN and ViX.
Why it matters to fans: With a format that has no traditional groups, every goal matters for goal difference, and every point can determine whether a team skips a round or has to play in the playoff. Knowing the dates and times in ET makes it easier to plan your weekdays.
How the League Phase Works
According to UEFA, there are no longer groups of four teams. The 36 clubs form a single ranking, and each plays 8 matches against 8 different opponents, half at home and half away. At the end of Matchday 8, the table determines three outcomes:
- Places 1 to 8: advance directly to the round of 16.
- Places 9 to 24: play the knockout phase playoffs.
- Places 25 to 36: are eliminated from the tournament.
Champions League 2026/27 League Phase Schedule
These are the eight matchdays, according to UEFA:
- Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026
- Matchday 2: October 13-14
- Matchday 3: October 20-21
- Matchday 4: November 3-4
- Matchday 5: November 24-25
- Matchday 6: December 8-9
- Matchday 7: January 19-20, 2027
- Matchday 8: January 27, 2027, with all 18 matches played at the same time
Matchday 2 Results
On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the following matches were played:
- Galatasaray 1-4 Barcelona
- Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Manchester United
- Arsenal 3-0 Lille
- Inter 3-4 Club Brugge
- Viking 3-3 Bayern Munich
- Villarreal 3-1 Napoli
- RB Leipzig 1-0 PSV
- Lens 0-2 Sporting CP
- Sabah 2-0 Slavia Prague
According to ESPN, after Tuesday’s Champios League matches, Barcelona leads with 6 points and a +7 goal difference, followed by Sporting CP and Arsenal, both with a +4 goal difference. Bayern has 4 points. Inter, Napoli, Lille, Galatasaray, and Slavia Prague have two losses and zero points. Note: Matchday 2 concludes on Wednesday, so the standings will change.
In Matchday 1, notable results included Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord, Liverpool 2-1 Atlético de Madrid, Napoli 0-1 Arsenal, PSG 6-1 Slovan Bratislava, Bayern Munich 5-0 Bodø/Glimt, Porto 0-2 Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal, Lille 2-3 Real Betis, Como 4-1 RB Leipzig, and Manchester United 4-0 Sabah.
Wednesday, October 14 Games
This is the schedule in ET:
- 12:45 p.m. ET: Feyenoord vs. Como; LASK vs. Liverpool.
- 3:00 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. PSG (the marquee matchup); Roma vs. Real Madrid; Real Betis vs. Porto; Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe; Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund; Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens; Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart.
The times are equivalent to 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in Central Europe.
Key Champions League 2026 Dates Through the Final
After the league phase, the UEFA calendar continues as follows:
- Playoff: February 16-17 and 23-24, 2027
- Round of 16: March 9-10 and 16-17
- Quarterfinals: April 6-7 and 13-14
- Semifinals: April 27-28 and May 4-5
- Final: Saturday, June 5, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid
What’s Next and Where to Watch the Champions League 2026
Matchday 3 takes place on Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21, 2026. In the U.S., the Champions League is broadcast in Spanish on TUDN and ViX, and in English on Paramount+ and CBS. Check your provider’s schedule, as availability for each match may vary by channel.
Sources: UEFA, 2026/27 dates; UEFA, league phase games; ESPN, results and standings. Data consulted on October 14, 2026.