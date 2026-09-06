Bobby Pulido Regains TikTok Account After Reporting Block, Suspecting Political Motives

Bobby Pulido recovered his music account.

He celebrated his return with his followers

TikTok did not publicly clarify the block.

Bobby Pulido has now recovered his main musical TikTok account after publicly denouncing the platform’s blocking of the profile he had been using for years to promote his career. The singer confirmed his return with a post addressed to his followers and a warning to avoid fake profiles.»

«Guess who’s back 👀Just make sure you’re following the authentic account. Look for the verified check mark. Pulido wrote from @bobbypulido425, the same profile he had reported for suspension days earlier.

The recovery changes the landscape of a controversy that gained special relevance because Pulido is currently running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’s 15th District.

The singer had publicly raised suspicions that the block might be politically motivated. However, so far, there is no public evidence to confirm that theory, and TikTok has not offered a detailed public explanation of what happened.

Bobby Pulido Returns to TikTok After Reporting Block

They banned me on TikTok, but that’s not going to stop this campaign or this movement. South Texas is ready and we are not going anywhere. Make your voice heard and let’s finish what we started in November. #teamyou pic.twitter.com/nRFGaamycJ — Bobby Pulido for Texas (@PulidoForTexas) September 1, 2026

The controversy began when Pulido reported that TikTok had sanctioned his account for alleged» identity theft,» something the singer considered strange since it was precisely the profile he used for his music career.

«We were blocked on TikTok, and it said we were impersonating someone. That account is my music page, which is the largest one I have on TikTok,k»» he explained at the time.

According to Tejano Nation, @bobbypulido425 had been publicly identified as the singer’s official account and had accumulated over 160,000 followers.

Now the profile is available again, and Pulido even asked his followers to verify that they are following the authentic account through the verified check mark.

The recovery also allows the singer to regain access to an audience he built during his artistic career, which takes on new relevance as he develops his political campaign.