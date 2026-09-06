Bobby Pulido Regains TikTok Account After Reporting Block, Suspecting Political Motives
Posted on09/06/26 at 15:01
- Bobby Pulido recovered his music account.
- He celebrated his return with his followers
- TikTok did not publicly clarify the block.
Bobby Pulido has now recovered his main musical TikTok account after publicly denouncing the platform’s blocking of the profile he had been using for years to promote his career. The singer confirmed his return with a post addressed to his followers and a warning to avoid fake profiles.»
«Guess who’s back 👀Just make sure you’re following the authentic account. Look for the verified check mark. Pulido wrote from @bobbypulido425, the same profile he had reported for suspension days earlier.
The recovery changes the landscape of a controversy that gained special relevance because Pulido is currently running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’s 15th District.
The singer had publicly raised suspicions that the block might be politically motivated. However, so far, there is no public evidence to confirm that theory, and TikTok has not offered a detailed public explanation of what happened.
Bobby Pulido Returns to TikTok After Reporting Block
They banned me on TikTok, but that’s not going to stop this campaign or this movement. South Texas is ready and we are not going anywhere. Make your voice heard and let’s finish what we started in November. #teamyou pic.twitter.com/nRFGaamycJ
— Bobby Pulido for Texas (@PulidoForTexas) September 1, 2026
The controversy began when Pulido reported that TikTok had sanctioned his account for alleged» identity theft,» something the singer considered strange since it was precisely the profile he used for his music career.
«We were blocked on TikTok, and it said we were impersonating someone. That account is my music page, which is the largest one I have on TikTok,k»» he explained at the time.
According to Tejano Nation, @bobbypulido425 had been publicly identified as the singer’s official account and had accumulated over 160,000 followers.
Now the profile is available again, and Pulido even asked his followers to verify that they are following the authentic account through the verified check mark.
The recovery also allows the singer to regain access to an audience he built during his artistic career, which takes on new relevance as he develops his political campaign.
@bobbypulido425 Guess who’s back 👀 Just make sure you’re following the real one. Look for the verified check mark. ✅ #BobbyPulido #Verified #Fyp #ParaTi #imback ♬ original sound – Akher-el-Akhbar
Carlos Eduardo Espina Also Recovered His Account
Espina also later recovered his profile. His account was restored approximately 24 hours after the suspension.
Pulido had directly mentioned that coincidence while still trying to recover his own profile.»
«Coincidentally, they also blocked Carlos Eduardo Espina and other influencers. That’s how important this election is,» the singer stated when raising his doubts about what was happening.
Now both have access to their respective accounts again, although the episodes raised questions about the reasons for the suspensions.
Why Had TikTok Blocked BobbyPulido’ss Account?
According to the artist himself, TikTok initially informed him that the profile had been sanctioned for allegedly impersonating someone else.
Pulido rejected that explanation and assured that it was his main music page.»
«I received bad news. My dad would say that there’s a mushroom among us. I smell a rat,» Pulido said when initially explaining the situation in a video addressed to his followers, according to information published by Tejano Nation.
NBC also reported on the singer’s statements and his suspicions that the suspension might be related to a political adversary.
However, based on the available information, no evidence has been presented to establish that a political rival caused the block or that TikTok’s decision was related to Pulido’s candidacy.
Bobby Pulido Suspected Political Reasons
Before recovering the account, Pulido assured that his team had tried to obtain an explanation from TikTok without getting a satisfactory response.»
«They haven’t been able to resolve why we were blocked. We’re trying to get an answer, but we can’t get it. It smells like politics, and I hope I’m wrong,» he stated.
That last phrase is fundamental to understanding the case: the singer himself presented the possible political motivation as a suspicion rather than a proven fact.
Tejano Nation also noted that there was no public evidence to demonstrate that TikTok had suspended the account due to the singer’s political positions or his electoral campaign.
TikTok states in its policies that it can suspend accounts for non-compliance with its Community Guidelines and has appeal procedures for users who believe a sanction was applied incorrectly. The platform also has rules against identity theft.
@bobbypulidofortexas Many Texas voters are finding out their registration has been suspended. Take two minutes out of your day today to check your voter registration status. Elections can often come down to just one vote, so make sure yours counts. #teamyou ♬ original sound – Bobby Pulido for Texas
From Tejano Music Star to Congressional Candidate
The controversy comes during a significant transformation in Bobby Pulido’s career. After decades dedicated to Tejano music, the singer has fully entered Texas electoral politics.
Pulido is running as a Democrat to represent Texas’s 15th Congressional District and faces Republican Monica De La Cruz. Tejano Nation has described the contest in southern Texas as a race that has drawn the attention of both parties.
His artistic career began to take shape in the 1990s with «Desvelado.» The publication also identifies him as a two-time Latin Grammy winner, including the 2025 award for Best Tejano Music Album for «Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 1) (En Vivo).
The temporary suspension of an account with a consolidated audience took on an additional dimension, given that Pulido is currently combining his presence as a musician with his new role as a political candidate.
Pulido Had Denounced Censorship and Called to Vote
While his account remained blocked, Pulido took his questions beyond TikTok and spoke directly about freedom of expression.»
«This is not the country we should be living in, where we are censored based on politics,» he declared.
The singer also used the controversy to call for his followers to participate in the election. «Go out and vote, people, please. We have to mobilize because things are not going well,» he expressed. We’re supposed to be against censorship. This is crazy,» he added during his complaints.
Now, however, the situation is different. Bobby Pulido is back on TikTok and publicly celebrated the recovery of his music profile.
What remains unclear is exactly what caused the suspension, why the alleged identity theft accusation appeared, and what ultimately determined the account’s restoration.
Therefore, although Pulido initially related the episode to his political suspicions, there is no public information to establish that as the cause. The confirmed fact now is another: both Bobby Pulido and Carlos Eduardo Espina recovered the accounts they had reported as suspended.