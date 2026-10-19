The Bayern Munich team routed RB Leipzig 6-1 on Saturday, October 17, at the Allianz Arena, in a match that started at 12:30 p.m. ET, and regained the top spot in the Bundesliga. Luis Díaz was the star of the show with a hat-trick, in a win that Vincent Kompany’s team needed after two consecutive draws and just a few days before hosting Arsenal in the Champions League.

A Dominant Start

Bayern took the lead at 12 minutes. Díaz took advantage of a filtered pass from Joshua Kimmich and scored inside the area, near the left post, with no options for goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

The second goal came at 26 minutes and again featured Díaz as the protagonist, this time as an assistant. The Colombian faced the visiting defense and enabled Aleksandar Pavlovic, who scored with his left foot from the left side of the area. At 34 minutes, Michael Olise exchanged passes with Harry Kane and made a long-distance shot with his left foot for the 3-0 lead with which the team went into halftime.

The Second Half Sealed the Rout

Bayern did not slow down after halftime. Just into the second half, at 47 minutes, Díaz received a pass from Kane and scored the fourth goal. Shortly after, at 52 minutes, Kane scored from very close range on a pass from Nathaniel Brown after a quick counterattack for the 5-0 lead.

Díaz completed his hat-trick at 69 minutes with a shot from outside the area, to the right of the goal, after a corner served by Olise. Already in added time, Andrija Maksimovic scored for Leipzig with a left-footed shot inside the area, after an assist from Brajan Gruda.

The Standouts and Statistics