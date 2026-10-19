Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz Scores Hat-Trick in 6-1 Rout of Leipzig
Posted on 10/18/26 at 21:36
The Bayern Munich team routed RB Leipzig 6-1 on Saturday, October 17, at the Allianz Arena, in a match that started at 12:30 p.m. ET, and regained the top spot in the Bundesliga. Luis Díaz was the star of the show with a hat-trick, in a win that Vincent Kompany’s team needed after two consecutive draws and just a few days before hosting Arsenal in the Champions League.
A Dominant Start
Bayern took the lead at 12 minutes. Díaz took advantage of a filtered pass from Joshua Kimmich and scored inside the area, near the left post, with no options for goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.
The second goal came at 26 minutes and again featured Díaz as the protagonist, this time as an assistant. The Colombian faced the visiting defense and enabled Aleksandar Pavlovic, who scored with his left foot from the left side of the area. At 34 minutes, Michael Olise exchanged passes with Harry Kane and made a long-distance shot with his left foot for the 3-0 lead with which the team went into halftime.
The Second Half Sealed the Rout
Bayern did not slow down after halftime. Just into the second half, at 47 minutes, Díaz received a pass from Kane and scored the fourth goal. Shortly after, at 52 minutes, Kane scored from very close range on a pass from Nathaniel Brown after a quick counterattack for the 5-0 lead.
Díaz completed his hat-trick at 69 minutes with a shot from outside the area, to the right of the goal, after a corner served by Olise. Already in added time, Andrija Maksimovic scored for Leipzig with a left-footed shot inside the area, after an assist from Brajan Gruda.
The Standouts and Statistics
- Luis Díaz: three goals, one assist, and 6 shots, the highest number for Bayern.
- Harry Kane: one goal and two assists. With this goal, he now has 11 goals this season between club and national team.
- Michael Olise: scored his ninth goal of the campaign and provided an assist.
- Joshua Kimmich: led the team with 85 accurate passes and assisted on the first goal.
- Dayot Upamecano: 7 defensive interventions. Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig made 3 saves.
- Leipzig: Vandevoordt made 11 saves, and Castello Lukeba led the team with 19 defensive interventions and 63 accurate passes. Gruda had 3 shots.
Leading the Bundesliga
The victory allowed Bayern to take advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s goalless draw in their visit to Union Berlin and return to the top of the table. The lead could be short-lived: third-place Friburgo would surpass them if they win on Sunday, October 18, in their visit to Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern came into the match after drawing with Augsburg and Viking. Leipzig, on the other hand, had scored six goals against Fráncfort in their last league match and had defeated PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.
What’s Next
Bayern will host Arsenal, the Premier League champion, at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21, in the Champions League. Olise will not be able to play in that match due to a suspension after his expulsion in the draw against Viking.