Barcelona Beats Betis 5-2, Ties Best LaLiga Start
Posted on 10/18/26 at 11:38
Barcelona defeated Betis 5-2 on Saturday, October 17, at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, extending their run to nine consecutive LaLiga wins. This feat ties the best season start in the championship’s history, a record set by Real Madrid in the 1968-69 campaign. Hansi Flick’s team maintains a 9-0-0 record and will head into a crucial week, with the Clásico on the horizon.
Yamal Opens Scoring, Betis Responds
The match began at 12:30 p.m. ET before 66,924 spectators. Lamine Yamal needed only 10 minutes to score: he shot with his left foot from outside the box to the upper left corner, assisted by Jules Koundé.
Betis, which was in third place, tied the game in the 27th minute. After a corner kick, Valentín Gómez headed in a cross from Pablo Fornals from close range. Before halftime, there were scoring opportunities on both sides: Álvaro Valles made a good save on a Karim Adeyemi shot, following a pass from Yamal, and Joan García responded to a Héctor Bellerín shot.
Rodri Puts Barça Ahead, Lo Celso’s Goal Disallowed
Barcelona took the lead again in the 41st minute, from a set piece. Rodri headed in a cross from Fermín López after a corner kick, taking advantage of Valles’ hesitation. It was his first goal with Barça.
Shortly after, Betis saw a potential equalizer disallowed. Giovani Lo Celso scored with a left-footed volley from outside the box, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball in the play.
Red Card to Bernal Changes the Game
In the second half, Barcelona had a Gabriel Jesus goal disallowed for a minimal offside. Moments later, in the 51st minute, Jesus scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, following a pass from Yamal, making it 3-1.
Betis reacted immediately. In the 53rd minute, Abde Ezzalzouli escaped the offside trap and defined with his right foot from outside the box, to the right post, after a filtered pass from Lo Celso on a counterattack (3-2).
In the ensuing altercation, Facundo Bernal received a red card in the 54th minute for violent conduct. Yamal fell to the ground during play and was cautioned for his involvement. Betis was left with 10 men.
Barcelona regained its two-goal advantage in the 62nd minute. Pau Cubarsí won an aerial ball from Valles after a set piece, and Eric García, who had entered as a substitute, pushed the ball into the net from close range. Anthony Gordon, also from the bench, was close to extending the lead, but the fifth goal came in the 81st minute: Dani Olmo, assisted by Cubarsí, shot with his right foot from outside the box to the right post.
Figures and Numbers
- Lamine Yamal: scored, provided the assist for the third goal, and was Barcelona’s top shooter with 4 attempts.
- Rodri: scored and completed 126 precise passes, the highest among the azulgranas.
- Xavi Espart: led Barcelona with 7 defensive interventions.
- Valentín Gómez: scored for Betis, in addition to 34 precise passes and 11 defensive interventions.
- Goalkeepers: Álvaro Valles made 5 saves for Betis, and Joan García made 3 for Barcelona.
- Nelson Deossa: with 2 shots, was Betis’ top shooter.
With the result, Betis now has a 6-1-2 record.
What’s Next
Barcelona will face a demanding week. First, they will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and then visit Real Madrid in LaLiga for the Clásico next weekend.