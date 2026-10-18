Barcelona defeated Betis 5-2 on Saturday, October 17, at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, extending their run to nine consecutive LaLiga wins. This feat ties the best season start in the championship’s history, a record set by Real Madrid in the 1968-69 campaign. Hansi Flick’s team maintains a 9-0-0 record and will head into a crucial week, with the Clásico on the horizon.

Yamal Opens Scoring, Betis Responds

The match began at 12:30 p.m. ET before 66,924 spectators. Lamine Yamal needed only 10 minutes to score: he shot with his left foot from outside the box to the upper left corner, assisted by Jules Koundé.

Betis, which was in third place, tied the game in the 27th minute. After a corner kick, Valentín Gómez headed in a cross from Pablo Fornals from close range. Before halftime, there were scoring opportunities on both sides: Álvaro Valles made a good save on a Karim Adeyemi shot, following a pass from Yamal, and Joan García responded to a Héctor Bellerín shot.

Rodri Puts Barça Ahead, Lo Celso’s Goal Disallowed

Barcelona took the lead again in the 41st minute, from a set piece. Rodri headed in a cross from Fermín López after a corner kick, taking advantage of Valles’ hesitation. It was his first goal with Barça.

Shortly after, Betis saw a potential equalizer disallowed. Giovani Lo Celso scored with a left-footed volley from outside the box, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball in the play.

Red Card to Bernal Changes the Game

In the second half, Barcelona had a Gabriel Jesus goal disallowed for a minimal offside. Moments later, in the 51st minute, Jesus scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, following a pass from Yamal, making it 3-1.