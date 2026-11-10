Successive rain showers in the Northwest.

Washington has already experienced power outages.

California could receive intense rain.

A series of atmospheric rivers is maintaining the western parts of Washington and Oregon under a pattern of persistent rain, strong gusts, and possible localized flooding.

The Western Weather and Water Extremes Center predicted two new moisture entries, one on Monday, November 9, and another on Tuesday, November 10.

The Pacific jet stream is directing bands of water vapor toward land. When the humid air rises over the slopes, it can intensify the rain.

If the soil is already saturated from the initial storms, it absorbs less water. The rain from subsequent rounds can flow into the rivers and cause flooding.

Expected Rainfall in Washington and Oregon

A Category 3-4 Atmospheric River is about to bring significant rainfall to parts of the PNW, including localized flooding and high streamflow.

30-75mm Fraservalley/and Metro van south of the Fraser

50-100mm northern sections, 150-250mm Northshore Mountains and locally up to 300mm West Van island

1-3 In cascades 0.2-1in Puget sound

Up to 5IN Olympic mountains by late Thursday. Snow levels starting at 1500m in the north shore mountains rising to 2500m quickly

#BCStorm #WAWX #AtmosphericRiver — WestCoastWX22 (@ElijahBman) November 9, 2026



FOX Weather forecasts between 5 and 8 inches of rain, or more, in parts of western Washington during the week. That’s equivalent to about 13 to 20 centimeters.

In low-lying areas away from the coast, the forecast is for 1 to 3 inches, about 2.5 to 7.6 centimeters.

Coastal communities and the slopes of the Cascade Range may experience periods of moderate to intense rain.

After several days of rain, minor flooding may occur near vulnerable rivers in Washington and Oregon.