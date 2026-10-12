America and Monterrey tied 1-1 on Saturday, October 10, at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, and the Eagles remain at the top of the Torneo Apertura 2026 of the Liga MX with 21 points. Hours earlier, Atlas and Guadalajara also tied 1-1 in the Tapatio Classic.

America 1-1 Monterrey

Monterrey took the lead in the 18th minute with a volley from Diego Rossi, following a cross from Orbelín Pineda. America tied the game in added time of the first half (45+4′): Santiago Bueno scored from close range after a corner kick.

In the second half, Monterrey’s goalkeeper Esteban Andrada maintained the tie with five saves, and Brian Rodríguez was America’s player with the most shots (5). In the 87th minute, America’s Miguel Borja was ejected for violent conduct.

With the point, the Eagles have 21 units (6 wins, 3 ties, and 1 loss) and remain leaders, one point ahead of Toluca and Querétaro. Monterrey reached 16 points (4-4-2).

Atlas 1-1 Guadalajara: the Tapatio Classic

Sepúlveda redeemed himself in the 86th minute: he received a pass from Brian Gutiérrez and defined with his left foot for the 1-1 tie. Already in added time (90+8′), Guadalajara’s Kevin Castañeda was ejected for a second yellow card.

Guadalajara finished fourth with 19 points, and Atlas sixth with 18, according to the ESPN standings.

Current Standings