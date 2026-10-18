America defeats Leon 5-3 in Liga MX match
Posted on 10/18/26 at 19:24
America defeats Leon 5-3 at Estadio León, in León de los Aldama, in a Liga MX match played on Saturday, October 17, 2026. With the result, America stands at 6-3-1 and Leon at 5-3-3.
How the scoring went
The visitors took the lead in the first half and went into halftime with a two-goal difference:
- 24′: Henry Martín opened the scoring with a penalty kick, shooting with his right foot to the center of the goal (0-1).
- 34′: Carlos Álvarez scored from the center of the area, shooting with his left foot to the lower right corner, assisted by Martín (0-2).
- 53′: Alfonso Alvarado scored for Leon with a header, after a cross by Daniel Arcila following a corner kick (1-2).
- 58′: Érick Sánchez scored with a right-footed shot from outside the area to the upper left corner, assisted by Álvarez (1-3).
- 82′: Iván Moreno brought Leon back into the game with a right-footed shot from outside the area (2-3).
- 84′: Óscar Perea scored for America on a counterattack, assisted by Brian Rodríguez (2-4).
- 90′: Rodríguez sealed the 2-5 score with a right-footed shot inside the area, assisted by Perea.
- 90’+6′: Ismael Díaz closed the scoring for Leon with a header (3-5).
Game highlights
America struck first and again before halftime. This two-goal lead gave them an edge when Leon narrowed the gap at the start of the second half. Sánchez responded five minutes after Alvarado’s goal and restored the two-goal difference.
The decisive stretch came at the end. Moreno brought Leon within a goal at minute 82, but America responded in two minutes with a counterattack that ended in Perea’s goal. In the 90th minute, another counterattack with the same protagonists but with the roles reversed sealed the result: Rodríguez scored on an assist from Perea. Díaz’s goal, in added time, did not change the outcome.
Notable players and stats
Several America players participated in more than one goal:
- Henry Martín: scored the penalty kick and assisted Álvarez.
- Carlos Álvarez: scored the second goal and assisted Sánchez on the third.
- Brian Rodríguez: scored a goal and had an assist, in addition to leading his team with 4 total shots.
- Óscar Perea: scored a goal and had an assist in the two counterattack goals.
In other statistics, Érick Sánchez led America with 28 precise passes. Santiago Bueno led the defense with 19 defensive interventions, and goalkeeper Ángel Malagón had 3 saves.
For Leon, Diber Cambindo had the most shots, with 3 total. Juan Guevara completed 34 precise passes, and Jhohan Romaña had 9 defensive interventions. Goalkeeper Oscar García had 5 saves.
How each team stands
America added a road win and now stands at 6-3-1. Leon, which scored three goals but could not avoid the home loss, stands at 5-3-3.