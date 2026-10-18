America defeats Leon 5-3 at Estadio León, in León de los Aldama, in a Liga MX match played on Saturday, October 17, 2026. With the result, America stands at 6-3-1 and Leon at 5-3-3.

How the scoring went

The visitors took the lead in the first half and went into halftime with a two-goal difference:

24′: Henry Martín opened the scoring with a penalty kick, shooting with his right foot to the center of the goal (0-1).

Henry Martín opened the scoring with a penalty kick, shooting with his right foot to the center of the goal (0-1). 34′: Carlos Álvarez scored from the center of the area, shooting with his left foot to the lower right corner, assisted by Martín (0-2).

Carlos Álvarez scored from the center of the area, shooting with his left foot to the lower right corner, assisted by Martín (0-2). 53′: Alfonso Alvarado scored for Leon with a header, after a cross by Daniel Arcila following a corner kick (1-2).

Alfonso Alvarado scored for Leon with a header, after a cross by Daniel Arcila following a corner kick (1-2). 58′: Érick Sánchez scored with a right-footed shot from outside the area to the upper left corner, assisted by Álvarez (1-3).

Érick Sánchez scored with a right-footed shot from outside the area to the upper left corner, assisted by Álvarez (1-3). 82′: Iván Moreno brought Leon back into the game with a right-footed shot from outside the area (2-3).

Iván Moreno brought Leon back into the game with a right-footed shot from outside the area (2-3). 84′: Óscar Perea scored for America on a counterattack, assisted by Brian Rodríguez (2-4).

Óscar Perea scored for America on a counterattack, assisted by Brian Rodríguez (2-4). 90′: Rodríguez sealed the 2-5 score with a right-footed shot inside the area, assisted by Perea.

Rodríguez sealed the 2-5 score with a right-footed shot inside the area, assisted by Perea. 90’+6′: Ismael Díaz closed the scoring for Leon with a header (3-5).

Game highlights

America struck first and again before halftime. This two-goal lead gave them an edge when Leon narrowed the gap at the start of the second half. Sánchez responded five minutes after Alvarado’s goal and restored the two-goal difference.

The decisive stretch came at the end. Moreno brought Leon within a goal at minute 82, but America responded in two minutes with a counterattack that ended in Perea’s goal. In the 90th minute, another counterattack with the same protagonists but with the roles reversed sealed the result: Rodríguez scored on an assist from Perea. Díaz’s goal, in added time, did not change the outcome.

Notable players and stats

Several America players participated in more than one goal: