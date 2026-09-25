“I Loved Him a Lot” Aleks Syntek Breaks Down in Tears as He Says Goodbye to Musician Friend

Mexican singer Aleks Syntek mourns the loss of his friend Peter Byrne, lead singer of Naked Eyes, who died at 74.

Syntek cried as he remembered Byrne

Both had recorded a song together

Peter Byrne died at 74 Mexican singer Aleks Syntek appeared tearfully on social media as he spoke about the death of his friend Peter Byrne, singer and composer of Naked Eyes, with whom he had collaborated musically years ago. “Do you know why I’m crying? A friend of mine died… with whom I made a song,” Syntek said in the video, as reported by Milenio. The performer showed himself deeply moved as he recalled different experiences with the British musician. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic 106.9 FM (@classic1069) Aleks Syntek Remembers His Friendship with Peter Byrne View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleks Syntek (@syntekoficial) Syntek told his followers that they had worked together on a song and recalled a peculiar anecdote that occurred during a recording session in Los Angeles. As he recounted, they had to leave the studio due to the arrival of the production of a singing program and ended up working outside the location. “They kicked him and me out; we had to finish the song in the parking lot,” he remembered. The Mexican singer also mentioned that his friend and producer Andrés Levin knows that story, one of the memories he rescued as he publicly said goodbye to Byrne.

“The Good Artists Die” During his message, Syntek mentioned some of Naked Eyes’ most famous songs, including “Always Something There to Remind Me” and “Promises, Promises,” which marked Byrne’s musical career. He also recalled that he had the opportunity to introduce Byrne at the Palacio de los Deportes during a concert in which other 80s music performers participated. Emotion took over the singer again as he spoke about other musicians he has known who have passed away. “And the good artists die, why? why?,” he asked in front of the camera. Before concluding his message, Syntek invited his followers to listen to Byrne’s music and pray for him. “He’s not famous, nobody knows Peter, but I loved him a lot,” he said.

Aleks Syntek in Mourning: Peter Byrne Had Died Days Earlier Although Syntek said during his transmission that his friend had just passed away —“He just died”—, Milenio pointed out an important difference regarding the date of death. According to the information published by Naked Eyes on September 23, Peter Byrne died on September 14 in Los Angeles, at the age of 74, after a brief illness. The group did not reveal more details about the illness. Byrne was the singer and composer of Naked Eyes, a British duo he formed with Rob Fisher in 1982. After Fisher’s death, he continued recording and performing under the group’s name.