Alejandro Mendoza Leaves Telemundo 47 After Four Years

Alejandro Mendoza closes chapter at Telemundo

He will move to the other side of the Atlantic

Colleagues and followers wish him success.

Alejandro Mendoza is leaving Telemundo. Alejandro Mendoza announced his departure from Telemundo 47 in New York after four years as one of the faces of its newscasts. The journalist, who arrived at WNJU in 2022, confirmed that he is leaving the United States to start a new personal and professional chapter on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Today I have to close a chapter in my history with Telemundo 47,” he said during his on-air farewell. According to People en Español, Mendoza has packed his bags and plans to reveal more details about his new destination soon, although his statements point towards Europe.

More than 2,000 newscasts and a historic achievement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alejandro Mendoza (@mendozanews)

Mendoza took the opportunity to recall what has happened since his arrival in New York. “More than two thousand newscasts have passed, look how far life has taken us,” he said as he took stock of his time at the station.

The anchor also highlighted one of the achievements that marked this chapter: “We achieved great goals such as taking our 6 p.m. newscast to number one, regardless of language, for the first time in Telemundo 47’s 60-year history”.

On Instagram, Mendoza thanked the audience and the people who made his arrival at the network possible. “To those who have accompanied me on this journey, to Telemundo… I’m eternally grateful! We’ll keep seeing each other,” he wrote.