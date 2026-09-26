Alejandro Mendoza Leaves Telemundo 47 After Four Years
Posted on09/26/26 at 11:02
- Alejandro Mendoza closes chapter at Telemundo
- He will move to the other side of the Atlantic
- Colleagues and followers wish him success.
Alejandro Mendoza is leaving Telemundo. Alejandro Mendoza announced his departure from Telemundo 47 in New York after four years as one of the faces of its newscasts. The journalist, who arrived at WNJU in 2022, confirmed that he is leaving the United States to start a new personal and professional chapter on the other side of the Atlantic.
“Today I have to close a chapter in my history with Telemundo 47,” he said during his on-air farewell. According to People en Español, Mendoza has packed his bags and plans to reveal more details about his new destination soon, although his statements point towards Europe.
More than 2,000 newscasts and a historic achievement
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Mendoza took the opportunity to recall what has happened since his arrival in New York. “More than two thousand newscasts have passed, look how far life has taken us,” he said as he took stock of his time at the station.
The anchor also highlighted one of the achievements that marked this chapter: “We achieved great goals such as taking our 6 p.m. newscast to number one, regardless of language, for the first time in Telemundo 47’s 60-year history”.
On Instagram, Mendoza thanked the audience and the people who made his arrival at the network possible. “To those who have accompanied me on this journey, to Telemundo… I’m eternally grateful! We’ll keep seeing each other,” he wrote.
Will Spain be Alejandro Mendoza’s next destination?
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Although the journalist has not publicly confirmed the city or country where he will live, he did reveal that his new adventure will be on the other side of the ocean. It’s worth noting that the hints offered by the anchor suggest that Spain could become his new home.
“Today I’m leaving the capital of the world because this guy who’s about to turn 50 in a few days still has dreams,” he said. “I’m going to live on the other side of the Atlantic to keep preparing myself as the current times demand. It’s time to open a new chapter”.
His farewell was marked by emotion and tears, especially when saying goodbye to his co-anchor, Darling Burdiez. Mendoza also thanked his current and former bosses for the opportunities he received.
Alejandro Mendoza leaves Telemundo: His audience reacts to his farewell
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Support messages quickly appeared on Instagram. “Good luck with what’s coming, sir,” wrote one follower, while another commented: “Enjoy this side of the Atlantic. All my support and love, partner”.
Others lamented his departure: “We’ll miss you a lot. Blessings,” wrote one person. “May more successes come your way,” added another. Mendoza himself also thanked People en Español and journalist Teresa Aranguez for the article dedicated to his farewell.
Alejandro Mendoza leaves Telemundo: A career spanning over two decades in television
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Mendoza’s career began at Televisa Monterrey, where he worked from 2000 to 2002. He then became a correspondent for Primer Impacto and passed through Univision San Francisco and Univision Los Angeles before joining Telemundo Houston in 2018.
According to his professional biography provided by Telemundo, his work has been recognized with five local Emmy awards, two GLAAD awards, a Telly, and an Edward R. Murrow Award for the series on child abuse Mis padres, mis verdugos.
Now, after more than two decades in front of the cameras and four years in New York, Mendoza is changing direction again. As he himself summarized when saying goodbye: “It’s time to open a new chapter”.