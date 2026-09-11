U.S. Proposes Census Changes That Could Exclude Millions of Immigrants

The US government has proposed significant changes to how the next national census would be conducted, including the possible exclusion of millions of immigrants without permanent immigration status from the count.

The announced changes contemplate excluding undocumented immigrants, asylum seekers, and other people without permanent residency from the population count used to allocate seats in Congress.

The proposal also suggests removing certain demographic questions from the census form, including questions about race and ethnicity.

Who Could Be Excluded From the 2030 Census Count?

In a Federal Register notice, the Census Bureau argued that immigrants living in the United States without legal status should not be included in the count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats.

According to the agency, these individuals would not have a sufficient connection to the United States to be considered usual residents for purposes of that calculation.

The Census Bureau also argued that the questionnaire should be “color-blind” and questioned the inclusion of questions about personal characteristics such as race.

The government is also considering removing questions concerning people who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.