Voter Registration Deadlines for 2026 Elections: State-by-State Calendar

The general elections will be on November 3, but there is no single national deadline to register. The chosen method can also change the deadline.

Eligible citizens still have time to register for the 2026 general elections, but the first deadlines start arriving in October.

Why it matters: missing the applicable deadline in a state can prevent voting on November 3, although other states allow registration even on Election Day itself.

Voter Registration Deadlines for 2026

Until October 4, all eligible citizens can use at least one available registration method in their state, according to the Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR).

From then on, the calendar begins to vary considerably. Vote.gov confirms that the United States has no single national registration deadline.

The fact is: some states close registration up to 30 days before an election, while others keep alternatives available until Election Day itself.

The system also changes depending on the method. Deadlines may differ for in-person, mail, or online registration.

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38 states maintain the same deadline for all their early registration methods, according to CEIR data.