Venezuelan Shot by ICE Remains Detained with Bullet Lodged in Body

Venezuelan immigrant Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Sunday in Austin, remains detained in southern Texas with the bullet still lodged in his body.

Garcés Pérez, 28, is being held at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, about two hours from Austin.

His attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, reported that the Venezuelan man still has the bullet lodged near his spine and is not receiving the medical attention he needs.

“He still has the bullet lodged in his body,” the attorney said, also reporting that Garcés Pérez did not receive painkillers and had to sleep on the floor for part of his detention.

Doctors Decided Not to Remove the Bullet

Garcés Pérez himself explained during a call from the detention center that he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center after the shooting.

According to his account, doctors determined that removing the projectile was too risky due to its proximity to his spinal column.

He was then handed over to immigration authorities and transferred to a processing center before being placed in custody in Pearsall.

“I’m feeling bad. I haven’t received the medical attention I need,” the Venezuelan man said, speaking about his condition.