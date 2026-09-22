Venezuelan Shot by ICE Loses Mobility, Hospitalized Again

The situation of Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez has taken a turn for the worse in recent hours. The Venezuelan immigrant, who was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Austin, Texas, was taken back to a hospital after experiencing severe pain and mobility issues.

Garcés Pérez, 28, remains in federal custody at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, following the incident on Sunday, September 20.

His attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, reported that the bullet is still lodged in his body, near his spine.

Loss of Mobility Reported

Concerns grew after another detainee contacted the attorney and informed her that Garcés Pérez was losing mobility on the left side of his body.

According to the account received by Lincoln-Goldfinch, the Venezuelan had difficulty moving his left arm and leg and was suffering intense pain.

Democratic Congressman Greg Casar of Texas also reported on the deterioration of his condition and confirmed that he was being taken back to a hospital.

Bullet Remains Lodged in His Body

Garcés Pérez had previously explained that doctors decided not to remove the bullet due to its proximity to his spine.