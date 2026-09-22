Venezuelan Shot by ICE Loses Mobility, Hospitalized Again
Posted on09/22/26 at 06:52
The situation of Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez has taken a turn for the worse in recent hours. The Venezuelan immigrant, who was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Austin, Texas, was taken back to a hospital after experiencing severe pain and mobility issues.
Garcés Pérez, 28, remains in federal custody at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, following the incident on Sunday, September 20.
His attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, reported that the bullet is still lodged in his body, near his spine.
Loss of Mobility Reported
Concerns grew after another detainee contacted the attorney and informed her that Garcés Pérez was losing mobility on the left side of his body.
According to the account received by Lincoln-Goldfinch, the Venezuelan had difficulty moving his left arm and leg and was suffering intense pain.
Democratic Congressman Greg Casar of Texas also reported on the deterioration of his condition and confirmed that he was being taken back to a hospital.
Bullet Remains Lodged in His Body
Garcés Pérez had previously explained that doctors decided not to remove the bullet due to its proximity to his spine.
After receiving initial medical attention, he was discharged and transferred to ICE custody in Pearsall.
The Venezuelan later complained that he still had the bullet in his body, was experiencing severe pain, and had received little medical attention during his stay at the detention center.
He Was Taken to the Hospital in Handcuffs and Shackles
Lincoln-Goldfinch stated that her client was taken back to the hospital under heavy security measures.
“I was told that he was handcuffed, shackled at the feet, had a chain around his waist, and was taken to a hospital,” the attorney explained.
The legal representative noted that, for the time being, she had not been able to communicate with Garcés Pérez again, so she was unaware of the extent of his condition and what treatment he was receiving.
How Did the Shooting Occur?
Garcés Pérez was working as a DoorDash delivery driver in north Austin when he encountered ICE agents.
According to the account he provided later, an unmarked van struck his vehicle before he realized they were immigration agents.
Garcés Pérez claimed that he was trying to pull over to a safer location when he was shot in the back.
The exact circumstances that led the ICE agent to use his firearm are still under investigation.
Demands for Investigation
The incident has sparked protests in Austin and calls for transparency from local officials and lawmakers.
Congressman Greg Casar has requested an independent investigation and the release of the body camera footage from the agents involved.
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Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has also called for a transparent investigation to determine exactly what happened during the operation.
As investigations continue, attention remains focused on Garcés Pérez’s medical condition and the circumstances that led to an ICE agent shooting him during the encounter.