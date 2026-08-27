War With Iran Exposes Trump’s Contradictions: Strategy or Improvisation?

Six months after an offensive initially presented as a quick operation, Washington is combining sanctions, diplomacy and military threats without a clear exit from the conflict.

Donald Trump has proclaimed progress and victories in Iran, but six months of war leave one unanswered question: what is the objective now that would allow the conflict to end?

Why it matters: The prolonged conflict is testing the credibility of Trump and the United States, while Tehran continues to resist and the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

From “Total Victory” to a Six-Month War

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28. Trump initially said the war could be resolved within a few weeks.

In the months that followed, he described the operation as “nearly completed,” proclaimed a “total victory” and notified Congress that direct hostilities had ended, according to EFE.

However, Iran has not capitulated, and talks aimed at reaching a lasting resolution remain stalled.

The contrast: Trump has said Washington controls Hormuz, but EFE reported that recent traffic was running about 90% below normal levels.

Trump has said Washington controls Hormuz, but EFE reported that recent traffic was running about 90% below normal levels. The problem: Tehran has also repeatedly denied U.S. announcements about negotiations or imminent agreements.

Douglas A. Rediker, an economist at Brookings, told EFE that sudden shifts have always characterized Trump, but the war has made his contradictions more visible.