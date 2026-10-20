Trump Insists on Renaming New Mexico as ‘New America’ to Give It ‘Great Value’
Posted on 10/19/26 at 22:40
- Trump proposes renaming New Mexico as New America
- President claims it would increase the state’s prestige
- He also questions New Mexico’s elections.
New Mexico could become New America. United States President Donald Trump suggested again this Monday that the state of New Mexico «should immediately change its name» to be called ‘New America’, a modification that «would give great value and prestige» to the territory.
«We’re not Mexico, we’re the United States of America!», Trump stated in a post on his ‘Truth Social’ platform, where he also implied that New Mexico residents «would feel even prouder» when greeting the «beautiful» American flag.
Additionally, the president believes that with this measure, «fraudulent elections», for which he says the state is «known», «would become honest again».
He Wants to Change Lake Ontario to Lake America
Already back in early September, Trump posted a photograph of the state’s perimeter with the new name, just days after signing an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario, which borders the U.S. and Canada, to Lake America.
The image, posted on ‘Truth’ and shared by the White House on social network ‘X’, showed the state’s outline with the word «Mexico» crossed out in red and replaced with «America».
He Promotes the ‘Donroe Doctrine… New Mexico New America’
Throughout his term, Trump has been promoting what he calls the ‘Donroe doctrine’, a personal interpretation of the historic ‘Monroe doctrine’ with which the United States justifies its hegemony over the American continent.
As for the changes in the denomination of the now Gulf of America and Lake America, they only took effect within the country in official documents and in several map applications such as Apple and Google, as long as the user is within U.S. territory.