Trump proposes renaming New Mexico as New America

President claims it would increase the state’s prestige

He also questions New Mexico’s elections.

New Mexico could become New America. United States President Donald Trump suggested again this Monday that the state of New Mexico «should immediately change its name» to be called ‘New America’, a modification that «would give great value and prestige» to the territory.

«We’re not Mexico, we’re the United States of America!», Trump stated in a post on his ‘Truth Social’ platform, where he also implied that New Mexico residents «would feel even prouder» when greeting the «beautiful» American flag.

Additionally, the president believes that with this measure, «fraudulent elections», for which he says the state is «known», «would become honest again».