Trump Foresees «Big Surprises» Before Elections, Leaves Questions Open
Posted on 10/08/26 at 15:00
- Trump anticipates surprises without details.
- Vought focuses on unanswered questions.
- Public funds generate electoral controversy.
Donald Trump forecasted developments for the coming weeks as the country prepares for the November 3 legislative elections, without explaining their content. The president made the comment on October 6 during an event for a new shipyard to build submarines in Maryland, near Baltimore.
While praising Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, he mentioned «big surprises» and linked them to important projects. The statement confirmed that Trump intends to generate expectation, but did not identify concrete measures, beneficiaries, or a precise date for presenting the announcements.
Russell Vought Remains at the Center of the Uncertainty
Vought is one of the president’s close collaborators and participated in the development of the 2025 Project, promoted by the conservative Heritage Foundation. He has also played a prominent role in agency cuts, reduced spending, and the dismissal of federal employees during this administration.
When consulted by USA TODAY, the White House referred questions about the surprises to the budget office, which did not respond to the media outlet.
This silence leaves the central question pending: whether Trump was referring to budget decisions, administrative announcements, or other initiatives that have not yet been detailed.
Public Funds and Payments Fuel Electoral Controversy
The hint comes after other controversial decisions. USA TODAY reported that more than $12 million in public funds were allocated to TV ads favorable to Trump. The media outlet also reported reimbursements of $500 related to health coverage and payments of $90 to approximately one million seniors.
Additionally, Trump promised to deliver $5,000 to American adults if the Republicans maintain control of both chambers. This promise does not equate to an approved benefit.
For Hispanic families, distinguishing between announced payments, existing programs, and promises conditioned on the electoral outcome avoids economic expectations without confirmed backing.
Fears of Electoral Interference: What is Confirmed
Election interference in the offing
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 7, 2026
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance interpreted the comment as a possible sign of electoral interference, as reported by USA TODAY. The presidential expression, in itself, does not demonstrate a plan to alter the vote. The content of the alleged surprises remains unknown.
Criticism also comes from the Republican Party: Senator Thom Tillis questioned Vought’s budget decisions and their consequences for negotiating with Democrats on CNN.
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Tillis considered it convenient to return the public funds used in advertising, a sign that the controversy also concerns those within the presidential coalition.
Congressional Control Increases Pressure on Trump
The electoral context explains the attention to each announcement: Republicans are seeking to maintain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
A Reuters review found that numerous Republican candidates in competitive contests are distancing themselves from the president during their campaigns. A Reuters/Ipsos poll placed his approval rating at 32% and showed a Democratic advantage of 44% versus 37% among registered voters.
These results do not automatically anticipate the distribution of seats, but help understand the political pressure accompanying the promises of developments.
SOURCE: USATODAY