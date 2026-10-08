Trump anticipates surprises without details.

Vought focuses on unanswered questions.

Public funds generate electoral controversy.

Donald Trump forecasted developments for the coming weeks as the country prepares for the November 3 legislative elections, without explaining their content. The president made the comment on October 6 during an event for a new shipyard to build submarines in Maryland, near Baltimore.

While praising Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, he mentioned «big surprises» and linked them to important projects. The statement confirmed that Trump intends to generate expectation, but did not identify concrete measures, beneficiaries, or a precise date for presenting the announcements.

Russell Vought Remains at the Center of the Uncertainty



Vought is one of the president’s close collaborators and participated in the development of the 2025 Project, promoted by the conservative Heritage Foundation. He has also played a prominent role in agency cuts, reduced spending, and the dismissal of federal employees during this administration.

When consulted by USA TODAY, the White House referred questions about the surprises to the budget office, which did not respond to the media outlet.

This silence leaves the central question pending: whether Trump was referring to budget decisions, administrative announcements, or other initiatives that have not yet been detailed.