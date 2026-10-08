The president attributes the $500 and $90 payments to already available funds and economic performance, while maintaining his promise of $5,000 contingent on a Republican victory in Congress.

Donald Trump rejected on Wednesday that the payments announced before the November 3 election aim to buy votes and attributed them to economic growth.

– Why it matters: The controversy arises because Trump promises $5,000 per adult only if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump’s Checks Spark Election Dispute

Q: What would you say to people who would suggest that you’re just throwing money at people before the election in hopes they vote for Republicans? Trump: What we’re doing is we have tremendous growth. We have the greatest growth of any country maybe ever in history… https://t.co/nRHogj3Qvj — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2026

Asked in the Oval Office about accusations of offering money to voters, Trump defended that his administration has resources thanks to its economic policies.

“What we’re doing is that we’re experiencing tremendous growth,” the president stated during his meeting with journalists.

Trump also highlighted tariffs and ensured that his trade strategy allows for resource collection and stimulates the transfer of production to the United States.