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Trump Denies «Vote Buying» While Defending Pre-Election Checks
Trump defends $5,000 checks tied to Republican congressional win, sparking controversy over vote buying.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Los cheques de Trump abren una disputa electoral
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Posted on 10/08/26 at 09:00

The president attributes the $500 and $90 payments to already available funds and economic performance, while maintaining his promise of $5,000 contingent on a Republican victory in Congress.

Donald Trump rejected on Wednesday that the payments announced before the November 3 election aim to buy votes and attributed them to economic growth.

– Why it matters: The controversy arises because Trump promises $5,000 per adult only if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump’s Checks Spark Election Dispute

Asked in the Oval Office about accusations of offering money to voters, Trump defended that his administration has resources thanks to its economic policies.

“What we’re doing is that we’re experiencing tremendous growth,” the president stated during his meeting with journalists.

Trump also highlighted tariffs and ensured that his trade strategy allows for resource collection and stimulates the transfer of production to the United States.

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– The dispute: Democratic critics question the payments due to their proximity to the election, while Trump rejects that they have an electoral purpose.

The discussion is especially intense around the so-called “Trump Dividend,” a promise that the president has directly linked to the outcome of November.

Trump promised to deliver $5,000 to each adult American citizen if Republicans maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

The $5,000 Faces Doubts Over Cost and Inflation

Fulfilling that promise could cost approximately $1.2 trillion, according to estimates cited by Reuters, in addition to generating hundreds of billions in interest.

Some Republicans have also expressed concern about the potential inflationary impact and the effect the outlay would have on federal finances.

– The fact: Republican lawmakers have asked to know how the proposal would be funded before supporting it.

Trump maintains that federal revenue and economic performance would allow for the checks to be covered, although there is still no approved legislation authorizing the outlay.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has contradicted Trump’s assertion that he can make those payments without legislative intervention and maintains that Congress must approve them.

The $500 and $90 Payments Already Have Separate Funds

The situation is different with the two other payments recently announced, as these use previously existing federal funds.

The administration began refunding $500 to nearly a million people in 30 states for excess related to federal health insurance market fees.

– The process: The White House presented those $500 as refunds of excess money collected to finance the operations of the federal Obamacare market.

Additionally, over 20 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries will receive a one-time payment of $90 intended to help with Part B premiums.

This money comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which received $2 billion from Congress. Most eligible beneficiaries will automatically receive direct deposit or a check.

– What’s next: The $90 and $500 payments are moving forward separately, but the $5,000 promise remains dependent on how it would be funded and the debate over the necessary authority to approve it.

Sources: USA Today, Newsweek.

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