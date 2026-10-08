Trump Denies «Vote Buying» While Defending Pre-Election Checks
Posted on 10/08/26 at 09:00
The president attributes the $500 and $90 payments to already available funds and economic performance, while maintaining his promise of $5,000 contingent on a Republican victory in Congress.
Donald Trump rejected on Wednesday that the payments announced before the November 3 election aim to buy votes and attributed them to economic growth.
– Why it matters: The controversy arises because Trump promises $5,000 per adult only if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Trump’s Checks Spark Election Dispute
Q: What would you say to people who would suggest that you’re just throwing money at people before the election in hopes they vote for Republicans?
Trump: What we’re doing is we have tremendous growth. We have the greatest growth of any country maybe ever in history… https://t.co/nRHogj3Qvj
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2026
Asked in the Oval Office about accusations of offering money to voters, Trump defended that his administration has resources thanks to its economic policies.
“What we’re doing is that we’re experiencing tremendous growth,” the president stated during his meeting with journalists.
Trump also highlighted tariffs and ensured that his trade strategy allows for resource collection and stimulates the transfer of production to the United States.
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– The dispute: Democratic critics question the payments due to their proximity to the election, while Trump rejects that they have an electoral purpose.
The discussion is especially intense around the so-called “Trump Dividend,” a promise that the president has directly linked to the outcome of November.
Trump promised to deliver $5,000 to each adult American citizen if Republicans maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
The $5,000 Faces Doubts Over Cost and Inflation
Trump says checks to voters are from economic growth, not to buy votes https://t.co/M6gB80p5DB
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) October 7, 2026
Fulfilling that promise could cost approximately $1.2 trillion, according to estimates cited by Reuters, in addition to generating hundreds of billions in interest.
Some Republicans have also expressed concern about the potential inflationary impact and the effect the outlay would have on federal finances.
– The fact: Republican lawmakers have asked to know how the proposal would be funded before supporting it.
Trump maintains that federal revenue and economic performance would allow for the checks to be covered, although there is still no approved legislation authorizing the outlay.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has contradicted Trump’s assertion that he can make those payments without legislative intervention and maintains that Congress must approve them.
The $500 and $90 Payments Already Have Separate Funds
President Trump told NTD that Trump Accounts will «have a huge effect» on reducing the appeal of socialism and communism, saying nearly 70 million accounts have been created.
#Trump #TrumpAccounts https://t.co/AwQklkO9jg
— NTD News (@NTDNews) October 8, 2026
The situation is different with the two other payments recently announced, as these use previously existing federal funds.
The administration began refunding $500 to nearly a million people in 30 states for excess related to federal health insurance market fees.
– The process: The White House presented those $500 as refunds of excess money collected to finance the operations of the federal Obamacare market.
Additionally, over 20 million eligible Medicare beneficiaries will receive a one-time payment of $90 intended to help with Part B premiums.
This money comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which received $2 billion from Congress. Most eligible beneficiaries will automatically receive direct deposit or a check.