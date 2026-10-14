Florida executes James Robertson, an inmate who sought the death penalty

Christa Pike survives lethal injection

Religious leaders call for suspension of state executions

James Robertson faces execution. Florida executed James Robertson, an inmate who killed his cellmate to receive the death penalty, on Tuesday, as controversy over capital punishment grows in the United States following the failed lethal injection of inmate Christa Pike in Tennessee.

James Robertson, 63, received a lethal injection at 12:32 p.m. local time (4:32 p.m. GMT) at Florida State Prison in Raiford, in the northern part of the state, becoming the 17th person executed in Florida this year. The state set a record with 19 executions in 2025.

Florida was set to execute two people on the same day, but Governor Ron DeSantis halted the execution of William Lee Thompson, 74, who suffers from dementia, according to his defense.

James Robertson Convicted of Strangling Cellmate in 2008

⚖️ Florida vs James Robertson⚖️Convicted of Capital Murder.

Execution set for Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Sentenced to death for murdering his cellmate, Frank Hart, in December 2008 at Charlotte Correctional Institution. He strangled Hart with a chain of socks, intending to escape prison life. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) October 13, 2026

Robertson was convicted of strangling his cellmate, Frank Hart, in 2008 at a prison in southwest Florida, where he was serving time for robbery, weapons offenses, assault, and sexual assault. He confessed that he committed the murder to receive the death penalty, according to the Florida Supreme Court.

The James Robertson execution took place amid national controversy over the case of Pike, the only woman on death row in Tennessee, who survived a lethal injection on September 30, an unprecedented event in the modern era of capital punishment in the country, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC).

Tennessee authorities said they followed protocol, while Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, ordered an independent review and suspended the remaining executions this year, according to the DPIC.

DeSantis signed Robertson's execution order on October 1, the day after the failed attempt in Tennessee.