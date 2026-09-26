IRS Puts Immigration Status on the Table: New Question on Form Sparks Doubts Among Immigrants

IRS adds immigration question

Form is still a draft

Change would affect the 2027 tax season

The IRS has included a question in the draft 2026 Form 1040 that could change a sensitive part of the federal tax return.

The question asks whether the taxpayer is a citizen, a national, or a legally authorized foreigner permitted to work in the United States when filing the return.

In joint returns, the question also appears for the spouse, with separate options to answer «yes» or «no».

The document is still a draft for the 2026 tax year and can be modified before the 2027 tax season.

IRS Adds Citizenship Question to 2026 Form 1040

The IRS introduces questions in a draft of its tax form about immigration status. https://t.co/59cBwSqaH5 — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) September 23, 2026

Why it matters: The question directly incorporates information related to citizenship and work authorization into the most widely used federal tax return.

The fact: The official draft of the 2026 Form 1040 was published by the IRS on September 17.

The process: The form is still in draft phase, and the IRS maintains a specific section for tax documents that are not yet final.

What can be done: Taxpayers can follow the IRS’s final versions and consult a qualified tax professional before submitting sensitive information.

The proposal coincides with another tax change that seeks to determine who can receive the refundable portion of four federal tax credits.

Treasury and the IRS proposed in August to apply new conditions to the Child Tax Credit, EITC, American Opportunity education credit, and adoption credit.

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The proposed rules require those who receive those refundable portions to meet certain immigration categories established under federal law, PRWORA.

The IRS itself notes that the information collected through the proposed certification would be used for tax compliance purposes.