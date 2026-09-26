IRS Puts Immigration Status on the Table: New Question on Form Sparks Doubts Among Immigrants
Posted on09/26/26 at 17:02
- IRS adds immigration question
- Form is still a draft
- Change would affect the 2027 tax season
The IRS has included a question in the draft 2026 Form 1040 that could change a sensitive part of the federal tax return.
The question asks whether the taxpayer is a citizen, a national, or a legally authorized foreigner permitted to work in the United States when filing the return.
In joint returns, the question also appears for the spouse, with separate options to answer «yes» or «no».
The document is still a draft for the 2026 tax year and can be modified before the 2027 tax season.
IRS Adds Citizenship Question to 2026 Form 1040
The IRS introduces questions in a draft of its tax form about immigration status.
— Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) September 23, 2026
- Why it matters: The question directly incorporates information related to citizenship and work authorization into the most widely used federal tax return.
- The fact: The official draft of the 2026 Form 1040 was published by the IRS on September 17.
- The process: The form is still in draft phase, and the IRS maintains a specific section for tax documents that are not yet final.
- What can be done: Taxpayers can follow the IRS’s final versions and consult a qualified tax professional before submitting sensitive information.
The proposal coincides with another tax change that seeks to determine who can receive the refundable portion of four federal tax credits.
Treasury and the IRS proposed in August to apply new conditions to the Child Tax Credit, EITC, American Opportunity education credit, and adoption credit.
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The proposed rules require those who receive those refundable portions to meet certain immigration categories established under federal law, PRWORA.
The IRS itself notes that the information collected through the proposed certification would be used for tax compliance purposes.
Tax Credits Are Behind Another Proposed Change
The proposed question asks the taxpayer to indicate whether they are a citizen, national, or legally authorized foreigner allowed to work. https://t.co/D1KgSuvwiW
— Mag. (@Mag_ECpe) September 24, 2026
The regulations estimate that around 24 million taxpayers would claim refundable credits that would be considered public benefits under the proposal in 2026.
Treasury estimates that between 200,000 and 700,000 individuals could be ineligible for the refundable portion because they do not meet the established immigration requirements.
However, those regulations are also still in process: public comments remain open until October 5, and a hearing is scheduled for October.
Therefore, the appearance of the question on the 1040 does not mean that a person has automatically lost their obligation or ability to file taxes.
Tax Privacy Raises Another Question About Form 1040
The proposal also raises a particularly delicate issue for immigrant families: what will happen to information that directly identifies a condition related to citizenship or work authorization?
The provided material raises concerns about possible information exchanges with other agencies and potential lawsuits related to tax confidentiality.
Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code generally establishes the confidentiality of tax returns and related data, although it provides specific exceptions.
The central point for taxpayers is to distinguish between a proposal and a final rule: the 1040 currently on the IRS portal is identified as a draft.
What Should Immigrants Know Before Filing Taxes?
The existence of an ITIN should not be automatically confused with work authorization, US citizenship, or a specific immigration status.
Therefore, taxpayers with doubts about how to answer a potential final question should avoid assuming that an option corresponds solely to having an ITIN or Social Security number.
It will also be important to review the final instructions of the Form 1040, as these will determine how the IRS defines each category and who should answer affirmatively.
Until then, the change represents an important sign of where the 2027 tax season may be headed, but it should not be presented as a final rule.