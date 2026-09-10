Trump Predicts Iran War Will End After Election as Attacks Damage US Aircraft

Donald Trump linked the end of the Iran conflict to the midterm elections as new Iranian attacks damaged US aircraft and oil prices climbed above $100.

President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran will end “immediately after” the November 3 elections, but his prediction coincides with a new military escalation targeting US forces in Jordan.

Why it matters: The conflict is entering the election campaign with gasoline prices above $4, oil above $100, and new attacks on US military assets.

Trump Predicts an End Date for the War in Iran, but No Ceasefire Exists

“I think the war will end immediately after the elections because they can’t resist anymore,” Trump said before traveling to Texas, according to EFE.

The statement represents the president’s prediction. Trump did not announce an agreement, a new ceasefire, or a specific mechanism that could bring the war to an end after the elections.

The calendar: The midterm elections will be held on November 3.

The midterm elections will be held on November 3. The conflict: The Iran war began on February 28 and has already lasted more than six months.

Trump also accused Iran of being “desperate to try to influence the elections” in favor of lawmakers who would take a less confrontational approach toward Tehran.

The president did not publicly present evidence supporting the alleged Iranian electoral strategy during his remarks.