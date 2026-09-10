Trump Predicts Iran War Will End After Election as Attacks Damage US Aircraft
Posted on09/10/26 at 17:30
Donald Trump linked the end of the Iran conflict to the midterm elections as new Iranian attacks damaged US aircraft and oil prices climbed above $100.
President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran will end “immediately after” the November 3 elections, but his prediction coincides with a new military escalation targeting US forces in Jordan.
- Why it matters: The conflict is entering the election campaign with gasoline prices above $4, oil above $100, and new attacks on US military assets.
Trump Predicts an End Date for the War in Iran, but No Ceasefire Exists
“I think the war will end immediately after the elections because they can’t resist anymore,” Trump said before traveling to Texas, according to EFE.
The statement represents the president’s prediction. Trump did not announce an agreement, a new ceasefire, or a specific mechanism that could bring the war to an end after the elections.
- The calendar: The midterm elections will be held on November 3.
- The conflict: The Iran war began on February 28 and has already lasted more than six months.
Trump also accused Iran of being “desperate to try to influence the elections” in favor of lawmakers who would take a less confrontational approach toward Tehran.
The president did not publicly present evidence supporting the alleged Iranian electoral strategy during his remarks.
Iranian Attacks Damage US Military Aircraft
As Trump predicted an end to the Iran war, CBS News reported that several US military aircraft were damaged in an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.
Sources with direct knowledge told CBS News that an A-10 Thunderbolt lost a wing, while approximately eight F-15 fighter jets sustained minor damage and later returned to service.
No US fatalities were reported.
- The defensive response: US forces launched more than 30 Patriot missiles during the attacks.
- The escalation: The US attacked five Iranian tankers after Iran attempted to strike a US warship.
The exchange demonstrates that military operations are continuing despite Trump’s prediction that the conflict will soon end.
Oil and Gasoline Bring the Iran War Into the Election
The effects are also reaching Americans’ wallets. Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel this week amid renewed escalation around the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said gasoline prices would fall significantly once the war ends and could drop below $2 per gallon. They currently exceed $4, according to EFE.
- The limit: Trump did not explain what economic conditions would allow the national average price of gasoline to fall below $2.
The central question remains unresolved: What supports the prediction that the Iran war will end immediately after November 3, having already lasted more than six months?
Trump acknowledged that another round of negotiations with Tehran could occur, although he clarified that Washington is not currently seeking one.
Without a new agreement in place, developments on the battlefield continue to send a different signal from the electoral calendar.
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SOURCE: EFE / CBS News