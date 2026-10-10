Target’s seasonal holiday hiring for 2026 follows a clear order: first, the company offers more hours to its current employees, then it relies on about 43,000 flexible workers, and finally, it hires seasonal staff based on demand in each area, according to the company. In the Atlanta area, this last step means 2,300 positions with pay of $15 to $24 per hour.

Target has more than 2,000 stores and over 60 distribution centers in the United States, and about 415,000 employees.

Its starting pay ranges from $15 to $24 per hour, a rate that has been in place for at least three fiscal years, and the average pay for its store and distribution workers increased from $17.87 to $19.03 per hour between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, according to the company.

According to Target, more than half of its seasonal store employees stayed with the company after last year’s holidays.

Why it matters: year-end hiring is a barometer of the economy. It shows how much stores expect to sell and how many job opportunities open up for families, including many Latino families, during the months when the most is spent.

Target’s Model: First, Its Own Team

Target explains that it starts with the employees it already has. It offers extra hours to those who want them and then calls on its «On Demand» team, a group of nearly 43,000 store workers who choose shifts that fit their schedule. After that, it hires seasonal staff in its stores and distribution centers, based on local demand.

Most seasonal positions are in stores: restocking merchandise, organizing clothing departments, working at checkout lanes, and preparing online orders. In distribution centers, the work involves getting products to stores and customers. When the holidays are over, seasonal store employees can request to join the «On Demand» team, according to the company.

“Our team is what makes the holidays at Target so special. We want our employees to feel supported and prepared to do their best, so they can focus on creating an easy, inspiring, and friendly experience for our guests. Whether someone joins for a season or makes a career at Target, there are opportunities to learn, grow, and make a difference as part of the Target team,” said Emily Hebert, senior vice president of field human resources and operations at Target, in a statement shared with MundoNow (translation by MundoNow).

What Target Pays and Offers