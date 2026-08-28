Federal Judge Overturns $7 Hourly Wage Cut: Farmworkers May Recover Lost Pay

Farmworkers affected by the wage cut implemented by Trump may be able to recover some of the money they lost, after a federal judge declared the measure illegal.

The ruling orders the Department of Labor (DOL) to promptly publish new wages and warn employers that they may be responsible for paying retroactive wages to affected workers, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The cut reached up to $7 per hour in some states. The judicial decision could not only increase the pay of workers with H-2A visas again but also open the door to recovering accumulated wage differences.

Who was affected by the wage cut made by the government?

Federal Judge Kirk E. Sherriff declared illegal a measure announced by the DOL last October that reduced wages within the temporary agricultural workers H-2A program.

The policy was challenged by 18 farmworkers and the United Farm Workers (UFW) union.

The plaintiffs argued that paying lower wages to foreign workers also harmed the wages and working conditions of American workers.

The Trump administration had justified the change as a response to the impact that immigration raids were having on the availability of labor for farmers.