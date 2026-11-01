The Bayern Munich vs Dortmund match ended in a tie: on Saturday, October 31, both teams tied 2-2 at Munich’s Allianz Arena, in a new edition of the Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker. Harry Kane, recently named the world’s best player, missed a penalty kick and Fábio Silva scored the tying goal for Dortmund in the 89th minute, allowing the visitors to remain undefeated and retain their shared top spot in the standings.

A Back-and-Forth Match

Bayern took the lead in the 38th minute with a goal from Konrad Laimer, who scored with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area, into the lower right corner. The play came shortly after a goal by Jobe Bellingham was disallowed for Dortmund.

In the 56th minute, Kane had the opportunity to extend the lead from the penalty spot, but his right-footed shot hit the crossbar. Dortmund took advantage of the moment: in the 60th minute, Serhou Guirassy tied the game with a left-footed shot from the center of the penalty area, after a pass from Carney Chukwuemeka.

Bayern regained the lead in the 66th minute. Dayot Upamecano pushed the ball in from close range, after a headed pass from Kane following a corner kick. Thus, the English striker partially made up for his mistake by assisting.

The Tie Came with a VAR Review

When it seemed that Bayern would take the three points, Fábio Silva, who came off the bench, scored in the 89th minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area, into the lower left corner. Karetsas provided the assist with a pass after a corner kick. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

Protagonists’ Statistics

Harry Kane (Bayern): 6 shots, the most on the team.

(Bayern): 6 shots, the most on the team. Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern): 82 accurate passes.

(Bayern): 82 accurate passes. Kim Min-Jae (Bayern): 16 defensive interventions.

(Bayern): 16 defensive interventions. Jonas Urbig (Bayern): 4 saves.

(Bayern): 4 saves. Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund): 3 shots, the most on his team.

(Dortmund): 3 shots, the most on his team. Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund): 59 accurate passes.

(Dortmund): 59 accurate passes. Daniel Svensson (Dortmund): 14 defensive interventions.

(Dortmund): 14 defensive interventions. Gregor Kobel (Dortmund): 3 saves.

Injuries and Absences for Bayern