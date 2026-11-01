Bayern Munich and Dortmund Tie 2-2 in Klassiker
Posted on 11/01/26 at 16:32
The Bayern Munich vs Dortmund match ended in a tie: on Saturday, October 31, both teams tied 2-2 at Munich’s Allianz Arena, in a new edition of the Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker. Harry Kane, recently named the world’s best player, missed a penalty kick and Fábio Silva scored the tying goal for Dortmund in the 89th minute, allowing the visitors to remain undefeated and retain their shared top spot in the standings.
A Back-and-Forth Match
Bayern took the lead in the 38th minute with a goal from Konrad Laimer, who scored with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area, into the lower right corner. The play came shortly after a goal by Jobe Bellingham was disallowed for Dortmund.
In the 56th minute, Kane had the opportunity to extend the lead from the penalty spot, but his right-footed shot hit the crossbar. Dortmund took advantage of the moment: in the 60th minute, Serhou Guirassy tied the game with a left-footed shot from the center of the penalty area, after a pass from Carney Chukwuemeka.
Bayern regained the lead in the 66th minute. Dayot Upamecano pushed the ball in from close range, after a headed pass from Kane following a corner kick. Thus, the English striker partially made up for his mistake by assisting.
The Tie Came with a VAR Review
When it seemed that Bayern would take the three points, Fábio Silva, who came off the bench, scored in the 89th minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area, into the lower left corner. Karetsas provided the assist with a pass after a corner kick. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review.
Protagonists’ Statistics
- Harry Kane (Bayern): 6 shots, the most on the team.
- Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern): 82 accurate passes.
- Kim Min-Jae (Bayern): 16 defensive interventions.
- Jonas Urbig (Bayern): 4 saves.
- Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund): 3 shots, the most on his team.
- Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund): 59 accurate passes.
- Daniel Svensson (Dortmund): 14 defensive interventions.
- Gregor Kobel (Dortmund): 3 saves.
Injuries and Absences for Bayern
The tie also brought bad news for Bayern. Ismael Saibari was injured in his right leg after a collision with Kobel, when the midfielder contested a rebound after the goalkeeper blocked his shot in a one-on-one action. He left the field supported by two members of the medical staff and was replaced by Nathaniel Brown.
Two minutes later, Serge Gnabry also asked to be substituted. He sat on the field with evident discomfort, although he was able to leave the field walking unassisted, and Josip Stanisic took his place. Already in the final stretch, Michael Olise, a Ballon d’Or nominee, lay down off the ball with his hands on his face, asked to be substituted, and left with apparent discomfort.
Bayern played without their coach, Vincent Kompany, who was discharged from the hospital this week after being treated for an infection. Luis Díaz was also absent due to a thigh injury suffered against Arsenal last week. In goal, Urbig started in place of Manuel Neuer, who has a foot problem.
What’s Next
Bayern will return to action on Tuesday, November 3, when they face Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League.