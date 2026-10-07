U.S. Midterm Elections: A Guide to Understanding What’s at Stake
Posted on 10/07/26 at 15:02
On November 3, the entire House of Representatives and part of the Senate will be up for election, a vote that could change the balance of power during the final two years of Donald Trump’s term.
The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3, known as midterms, which take place halfway between two presidential elections.
- Why it matters: Americans will not elect a president, but they will decide which party controls Congress and has greater power to advance or block legislation.
What’s at Stake in the 2026 Midterm Elections?
Congress has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both play a role in drafting and approving federal legislation.
All 435 seats in the House will be up for election because representatives serve two-year terms.
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In the Senate, whose 100 members serve staggered six-year terms, approximately one-third of the seats are up for election every two years.
- The fact: In addition to Congress, numerous states will hold elections for governor and other state and local offices.
Why Does Control of Congress Matter for Trump?
Republicans currently control both chambers, but their majority in the House of Representatives is narrow.
As of October 5, the House had 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent, and two vacancies, according to the Office of the Clerk of the House.
The Senate has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.
- What’s changing: If a party controls a chamber, it can influence which bills move forward, as well as lead committees and exercise oversight powers.
Economy, Immigration, and Artificial Intelligence Enter the US Elections Debate
The economy is among the issues shaping the campaign, especially because of the cost of food, fuel, housing, and health care.
Immigration also remains a central issue following measures adopted by Trump since his return to the White House.
Another growing debate centers on artificial intelligence and how far the federal government should go in regulating it.
The key: The midterms include hundreds of different races, and voter preferences and decisive issues can vary considerably by state and district.
What Can Happen After the November 3 Election?
If Republicans retain both chambers, Trump would continue to have a Congress controlled by his party during the final two years of his presidency.
If Democrats win control of one chamber, they could block parts of the Republican legislative agenda and take control of committees capable of investigating actions by the Executive Branch.
The result will also be analyzed as a political signal ahead of 2028, although Trump will not appear on the presidential ballot this November.
- What’s next: The new Congress will begin in January 2027, and the next president of the United States will be elected in November 2028.