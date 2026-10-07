On November 3, the entire House of Representatives and part of the Senate will be up for election, a vote that could change the balance of power during the final two years of Donald Trump’s term.

The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3, known as midterms, which take place halfway between two presidential elections.

Why it matters: Americans will not elect a president, but they will decide which party controls Congress and has greater power to advance or block legislation.

What’s at Stake in the 2026 Midterm Elections?

Congress has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both play a role in drafting and approving federal legislation.

All 435 seats in the House will be up for election because representatives serve two-year terms.

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In the Senate, whose 100 members serve staggered six-year terms, approximately one-third of the seats are up for election every two years.