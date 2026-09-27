Payment Week: Social Security Arrives Early and SSI Comes on Thursday

The start of the month will bring several government payments between September 28 and October 2, including Social Security, SSI, and new SNAP deposits.

The week will be notable because some Social Security beneficiaries will receive their payments earlier than usual, while SSI will start in October with its regular deposit.

Why it matters: Knowing the dates allows you to anticipate when money will be available for food, housing, services, medication, and other household expenses.

SSI arrives on Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1, is scheduled for the monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, according to the Social Security Administration’s official calendar.

SSI assists people with limited income and resources who meet the program’s requirements, including older adults, people who are blind, or people with disabilities.

The latest available data from the SSA shows that approximately 7.3 million people were receiving SSI-managed payments in 2026.

Social Security arrives early on Friday, October 2

Another group should pay attention to Friday, October 2.