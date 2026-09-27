Payment Week: Social Security Arrives Early and SSI Comes on Thursday
Posted on09/27/26 at 15:58
The start of the month will bring several government payments between September 28 and October 2, including Social Security, SSI, and new SNAP deposits.
- The week will be notable because some Social Security beneficiaries will receive their payments earlier than usual, while SSI will start in October with its regular deposit.
Why it matters: Knowing the dates allows you to anticipate when money will be available for food, housing, services, medication, and other household expenses.
SSI arrives on Thursday, October 1
Thursday, October 1, is scheduled for the monthly Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, according to the Social Security Administration’s official calendar.
SSI assists people with limited income and resources who meet the program’s requirements, including older adults, people who are blind, or people with disabilities.
The latest available data from the SSA shows that approximately 7.3 million people were receiving SSI-managed payments in 2026.
Social Security arrives early on Friday, October 2
Another group should pay attention to Friday, October 2.
The SSA’s official calendar marks that day for those who normally receive Social Security on the 3rd, mainly beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997.
The reason is simple: October 3 falls on a Saturday, so the payment is scheduled for the previous Friday.
This is not a bonus or an additional payment, but the corresponding monthly benefit for October was delivered earlier due to the calendar.
SNAP closes in September and begins new deposits
SNAP will also have movement during the week, but the dates depend on the state and the beneficiary’s assigned number.
In Texas, Monday, September 28, marks the end of the September calendar for certain households. The state currently distributes SNAP in a staggered manner between the 1st and 28th, using the last two digits of the EDG number.
With October, the deposit cycle begins again in states like Texas and Louisiana.
The most important dates to watch are:
- Monday, September 28: last SNAP deposits for September.
- Thursday, October 1: SSI payment and new SNAP cycles.
- Friday, October 2: early Social Security and state SNAP deposits.
To know the exact SNAP day, beneficiaries should check their state’s calendar, as there is no single national deposit date.