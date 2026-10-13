María Celeste Arrarás questions Trump’s $90 payment.

Approximately 20.8 million people could receive the payment in October.

Not all Medicare beneficiaries qualify.

María Celeste Arrarás criticized President Donald Trump over the one-time $90 payment announced for millions of Medicare beneficiaries in the United States, just a few weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. María Celeste Arrarás strongly criticized the president through her social media accounts, addressing the Medicare payment in the U.S.

Through her social media accounts, including TikTok, the journalist urged seniors not to be swayed by the money and accused the president of trying to gain electoral support through the measure.

«Don’t fall for the trap,» María Celeste warned, arguing that the announcement responds to political interests and does not represent a solution to the economic difficulties facing retirees.

María Celeste Arrarás Accuses Trump of Trying to Buy Votes

In her message, the journalist questioned why the government announced the benefit with approximately three weeks remaining before the midterm elections.

«Trump has decided to give $90 to each senior who receives Medicare, and it’s not because he has a big heart,» she said, before asserting that the president is concerned about the election outcome.

María Celeste Arrarás argued that Trump is trying to prevent Republicans from losing control of Congress, although this interpretation reflects her opinion and is not an officially confirmed motive.

She also accused the president of trying to «buy those votes as if it were a banana republic,» a claim she made alongside criticism of decisions by his administration.