María Celeste Arrarás Criticizes Trump Over $90 Medicare Payment: «Don’t Fall for the Trap»
Posted on 10/13/26 at 08:09
- María Celeste Arrarás questions Trump’s $90 payment.
- Approximately 20.8 million people could receive the payment in October.
- Not all Medicare beneficiaries qualify.
María Celeste Arrarás criticized President Donald Trump over the one-time $90 payment announced for millions of Medicare beneficiaries in the United States, just a few weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. María Celeste Arrarás strongly criticized the president through her social media accounts, addressing the Medicare payment in the U.S.
Through her social media accounts, including TikTok, the journalist urged seniors not to be swayed by the money and accused the president of trying to gain electoral support through the measure.
«Don’t fall for the trap,» María Celeste warned, arguing that the announcement responds to political interests and does not represent a solution to the economic difficulties facing retirees.
María Celeste Arrarás Accuses Trump of Trying to Buy Votes
@mariacelestearraras1‼️Tactics of a Banana Republic to buy votes‼️♬ original sound – mariacelestearraras1
In her message, the journalist questioned why the government announced the benefit with approximately three weeks remaining before the midterm elections.
«Trump has decided to give $90 to each senior who receives Medicare, and it’s not because he has a big heart,» she said, before asserting that the president is concerned about the election outcome.
María Celeste Arrarás argued that Trump is trying to prevent Republicans from losing control of Congress, although this interpretation reflects her opinion and is not an officially confirmed motive.
She also accused the president of trying to «buy those votes as if it were a banana republic,» a claim she made alongside criticism of decisions by his administration.
María Celeste Arrarás Trump: «$90 Is Nothing»: Her Claim About the Cost of Living
The journalist argued that the payment is insufficient compared with the expenses faced by many seniors in the United States.
«It’s like throwing a grain of sand into an immense sea,» she said, referring to the $90 and comparing it with Medicare costs, gasoline, and food.
María Celeste also mentioned rising meat prices and the difficulties that, she said, some retirees face in maintaining a balanced diet.
«$90 is nothing, so no thanks,» she concluded in her message shared on social media.
Who Will Receive the $90 Medicare Payment?
According to a report by Primera Hora on October 6, the Trump administration announced a one-time payment of $90 for approximately 20.8 million Medicare beneficiaries.
However, the money is not intended for all people over 65 or everyone enrolled in the federal health program.
According to requirements attributed to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), beneficiaries must be enrolled in Original Medicare Part B and reside in the United States.
They must also meet other conditions: they cannot receive Medicaid assistance to pay that premium or be subject to the income-related adjustment known as IRMAA.
Those enrolled in Medicare Advantage are excluded. A couple in which both members qualify could receive a total of $180.
When Will the Payments Arrive and How to Apply for Them?
Primera Hora reported that the Medicare payments were expected to arrive in October 2026, primarily through direct deposit, with the first disbursements scheduled around October 8.
Beneficiaries without direct deposit would receive a check by mail. The process would be automatic, with no application required.
The money would come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, created by Congress in 2008 to finance improvements related to Medicare.
To check the requirements, beneficiaries can contact 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
The controversy comes as the November elections approach. Although María Celeste questions the political motives behind the announcement, the payment and its eligibility requirements should be distinguished from the opinions expressed by the journalist.