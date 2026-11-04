Vance directly blames the war.

Democrats regain control of Congress.

Republican voters switched their electoral support.

JD Vance blames the war. US Vice President JD Vance held the war with Iran responsible for the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the legislative elections on Tuesday, November 3, in which Democrats regained control of Congress.

In an extensive post on X, Vance acknowledged that discontent caused by the conflict initiated by Donald Trump was decisive in numerous Americans changing their vote, according to a report by the EFE news agency.

«The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night», the vice president wrote, who had shown reservations about military intervention.

JD Vance Blames War, Recognizes Voters Punished Republicans

The vice president assured that the election results made evident a significant part of the electorate’s rejection of the war, which continues without clear prospects for a peace agreement.

Vance warned that some Republicans might try to justify the conflict, even after losing control of the Senate, but insisted that the reason for the defeat is evident.

«Any honest conversation about the course we should take from now on has to start with that», he stated.

Possible 2028 presidential candidate JD Vance also recognized that those who had warned about the political consequences of the conflict had reasons to feel vindicated.

«To those who are furious and want to say ‘we told you so’: they’re right, we were warned», he wrote.