JD Vance Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Distances Himself from Trump
Posted on 11/04/26 at 14:57
- Vance directly blames the war.
- Democrats regain control of Congress.
- Republican voters switched their electoral support.
JD Vance blames the war. US Vice President JD Vance held the war with Iran responsible for the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the legislative elections on Tuesday, November 3, in which Democrats regained control of Congress.
In an extensive post on X, Vance acknowledged that discontent caused by the conflict initiated by Donald Trump was decisive in numerous Americans changing their vote, according to a report by the EFE news agency.
«The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night», the vice president wrote, who had shown reservations about military intervention.
JD Vance Blames War, Recognizes Voters Punished Republicans
The vice president assured that the election results made evident a significant part of the electorate’s rejection of the war, which continues without clear prospects for a peace agreement.
Vance warned that some Republicans might try to justify the conflict, even after losing control of the Senate, but insisted that the reason for the defeat is evident.
«Any honest conversation about the course we should take from now on has to start with that», he stated.
Possible 2028 presidential candidate JD Vance also recognized that those who had warned about the political consequences of the conflict had reasons to feel vindicated.
«To those who are furious and want to say ‘we told you so’: they’re right, we were warned», he wrote.
JD Vance Blames War: Republicans Lost Voters Who Supported Trump in 2024
Vance argued that his party’s main problem was not voter turnout, but the change in preferences among citizens who had supported Trump and the vice president himself in 2024.
According to his analysis, some of these voters decided to support Democratic candidates during the legislative elections.
The vice president also acknowledged that the Republican economic message may have been insufficient during the final stretch of the campaign.
However, he insisted that the war was the central factor in the election result.
«I had a negative feeling going into Tuesday, but even so, this left me impacted», he added.
Trump Defends Attacks on Iran Despite Outcome
Donald Trump acknowledged in statements to Fox News that the conflict with Iran influenced the Republican performance in the elections.
Nevertheless, the president continued to defend his decision to attack the Islamic Republic with the declared goal of ending its nuclear program.
The war has also caused disruptions in commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for oil transportation.
The increase in gasoline and diesel prices, along with inflation, fueled economic discontent among voters, according to the EFE report.
Democrats Achieve Significant Victories in the Senate
The so-called blue wave exceeded electoral expectations and allowed Democrats to conquer Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa, and Ohio.
In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed achieved a historic victory by becoming the first Muslim elected to represent the state in the Upper Chamber.
As of the EFE report’s closing, the contests in Alaska and Mississippi remained without a defined winner, although Democratic candidates maintained narrow leads.
Democrats also regained the House of Representatives, where they could reach up to 258 seats, according to NBC projections cited by EFE.
This figure would widely surpass the 218 seats needed to control the Lower Chamber and would complicate Trump’s legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his term.
Source: EFE news agency, Washington, November 4, 2026. Statements by JD Vance on X, comments by Donald Trump to Fox News, and NBC electoral projections cited by EFE.