The election for California governor will be decided on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Voters will choose between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton, who advanced in the June 2 primary, in which the top two candidates move forward, out of 61 candidates on the ballot. The seat is open because Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom cannot seek a third term. Additionally, Republicans have not won a governorship in California since 2006.

Why It Matters

According to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), based on surveys from October 2025 to July 2026, Latinos make up 38% of the state's adults, but only 29% of likely voters. Whites are 35% of adults and 47% of likely voters. This means that Latino community participation could weigh heavily on the outcome.

The PPIC also calculates that, among likely voters, Latinos are 34% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans, and 24% of independents. Furthermore, 59% of unregistered adults, including non-citizens, are Latino.

Two issues have marked the messages of both candidates: the cost of housing and services, and immigration policies. Both issues affect the wallets and family lives of many Latino households. According to CNN, if Becerra wins, he would be the first Latino governor of California in over 150 years.

Xavier Becerra (Democrat)

Becerra was the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2021 to 2025 and California's Attorney General from 2017 to 2021. Sources do not indicate that he currently holds a position.

Cost of living: according to the CalMatters voter guide, his platform focuses on curbing housing and public utility prices. He says he will declare a state of emergency to freeze insurance and public utility rates and wants to combat what he considers price abuses.

according to the CalMatters voter guide, his platform focuses on curbing housing and public utility prices. He says he will declare a state of emergency to freeze insurance and public utility rates and wants to combat what he considers price abuses. Immigration: in the CNN debate on September 30, he criticized the Trump administration's indiscriminate treatment of immigrants, both at the border and inside the states by ICE agents.

Steve Hilton (Republican)