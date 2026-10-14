California Governor 2026: Becerra and Hilton, What You Need to Know
Posted on 10/14/26 at 15:00
The election for California governor will be decided on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Voters will choose between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton, who advanced in the June 2 primary, in which the top two candidates move forward, out of 61 candidates on the ballot. The seat is open because Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom cannot seek a third term. Additionally, Republicans have not won a governorship in California since 2006.
Why It Matters
According to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), based on surveys from October 2025 to July 2026, Latinos make up 38% of the state's adults, but only 29% of likely voters. Whites are 35% of adults and 47% of likely voters. This means that Latino community participation could weigh heavily on the outcome.
The PPIC also calculates that, among likely voters, Latinos are 34% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans, and 24% of independents. Furthermore, 59% of unregistered adults, including non-citizens, are Latino.
Two issues have marked the messages of both candidates: the cost of housing and services, and immigration policies. Both issues affect the wallets and family lives of many Latino households. According to CNN, if Becerra wins, he would be the first Latino governor of California in over 150 years.
Xavier Becerra (Democrat)
Becerra was the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2021 to 2025 and California's Attorney General from 2017 to 2021. Sources do not indicate that he currently holds a position.
- Cost of living: according to the CalMatters voter guide, his platform focuses on curbing housing and public utility prices. He says he will declare a state of emergency to freeze insurance and public utility rates and wants to combat what he considers price abuses.
- Immigration: in the CNN debate on September 30, he criticized the Trump administration's indiscriminate treatment of immigrants, both at the border and inside the states by ICE agents.
Steve Hilton (Republican)
Hilton is a political commentator. According to sources, President Trump endorsed him in early April 2026.
- Immigration and law enforcement: in the CNN debate, he questioned Becerra's work on immigration as HHS Secretary during the Biden administration. He also said that Becerra's party does not enforce California law as it stands today and accused him of dismantling protections for migrant children. Sources do not provide details on his immigration proposal.
- Economy: according to ABC7, at the NALEO conference in July 2026, he said he is not an ideologue and that his campaign focuses on California's working-class residents.
What the Polls Say
The voter intention polls we found show Becerra ahead, although with different methodologies and dates:
- Independent Voter News (listed date: October 4, 2026; field dates not confirmed): Becerra 48%, Hilton 38%, and others 14%, with 2,906 likely voters and a margin of ±2.5%, according to 270toWin.
- Berkeley IGS (reported by Parriva; from August 3 to 9, 2026, online, in English and Spanish; 2,310 likely voters): among likely Latino voters, Becerra 57%, Hilton 35%, and 8% undecided. Statewide, Becerra 55% and Hilton 37%.
Additionally, the NBCUniversal Local/Telemundo (Mason-Dixon) poll, published on September 30, measured satisfaction with the candidates, not voter intention: 49% say they are satisfied with having Becerra and Hilton as options, 25% are dissatisfied, and 26% are undecided.
Polls are a snapshot of the moment and do not guarantee the outcome.
Latest from the Campaign
The two candidates faced off in a debate organized by CNN in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. NPR/KQED reported that it would likely be the only encounter between the two; no further debates were confirmed.
Furthermore, counties were required to start mailing general election ballots by Monday, October 5, at the latest. By law, a mail ballot is sent to every active registered voter. CalMatters updated its guide to the race, with profiles and positions of both candidates, a few days ago.
What You Can Do
- Check your mail ballot. If you are registered as an active voter, you should receive it.
- Register on time. Monday, October 19, is the last day to register online. After that date, you can register and vote conditionally at your county's election office until Election Day.
- Vote early if you prefer. Starting Saturday, October 24, the first in-person early voting centers will open in counties operating under the Voter's Choice Act. On Saturday, October 31, locations will be open throughout the state.
- If you vote by mail, the Secretary of State recommends mailing your ballot by Tuesday, October 27, at the latest. It must be postmarked by November 3 or earlier and arrive at the election office by November 10, at the latest.
- On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET).
- Get informed on the California Secretary of State's website and in the CalMatters voter guide, which includes the positions of both candidates.
Sources: Wikipedia; CalMatters (voter guide); CalMatters (voting help); CNN; ABC7; NPR; NBC Los Angeles; 270toWin; Parriva; PPIC (likely voters); PPIC (voter and party profiles); California Secretary of State