Bobby Pulido defeats Mónica De la Cruz.

Singer wins district with a majority Hispanic population.

Democrats achieve historic victory in Texas.

Bobby Pulido wins election. Tejano singer Bobby Pulido, known for hits like “Desvelado” and “Se Murió de Amor”, won the election to represent Texas’s 15th congressional district, defeating Republican Mónica De la Cruz.

According to the EFE news agency, the artist won 62.3% of the vote and recovered the district for the Democratic Party, which Republicans had won in 2022.

His victory is part of a historic Democratic wave in Texas, where Hispanic voters played a decisive role in the results of the November 3 legislative elections.

Bobby Pulido wins election: From music stages to the US Congress

Born in Edinburg, Texas, Bobby Pulido grew up surrounded by regional music thanks to his father, renowned Tejano singer Roberto Pulido.

With nearly three decades of experience, the singer built a career marked by songs like “Desvelado” and “Se Murió de Amor”, which brought him close to different generations.

The two-time Latin Grammy winner decided to transfer his popularity to the political arena with a campaign focused on the needs of working families.

During his candidacy, he presented himself as a “conservative Democrat” and sought to connect with citizens who, he claimed, were “tired” of traditional politics.