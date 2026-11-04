Bobby Pulido pulls off surprise in Texas: from singing «Desvelado» to winning a congressional seat
Posted on 11/04/26 at 18:00
- Bobby Pulido defeats Mónica De la Cruz.
- Singer wins district with a majority Hispanic population.
- Democrats achieve historic victory in Texas.
Bobby Pulido wins election. Tejano singer Bobby Pulido, known for hits like “Desvelado” and “Se Murió de Amor”, won the election to represent Texas’s 15th congressional district, defeating Republican Mónica De la Cruz.
According to the EFE news agency, the artist won 62.3% of the vote and recovered the district for the Democratic Party, which Republicans had won in 2022.
His victory is part of a historic Democratic wave in Texas, where Hispanic voters played a decisive role in the results of the November 3 legislative elections.
Bobby Pulido wins election: From music stages to the US Congress
Born in Edinburg, Texas, Bobby Pulido grew up surrounded by regional music thanks to his father, renowned Tejano singer Roberto Pulido.
With nearly three decades of experience, the singer built a career marked by songs like “Desvelado” and “Se Murió de Amor”, which brought him close to different generations.
The two-time Latin Grammy winner decided to transfer his popularity to the political arena with a campaign focused on the needs of working families.
During his candidacy, he presented himself as a “conservative Democrat” and sought to connect with citizens who, he claimed, were “tired” of traditional politics.
Bobby Pulido wins election: How did Bobby Pulido win in Texas?
District 15 covers part of the Rio Grande Valley and rural areas in southern Texas, with a population approximately 81% Hispanic.
His triumph is especially significant because Donald Trump had won that district by an 18-point margin in the 2024 presidential election.
Pulido centered his campaign on combating the rising cost of living and improving access to healthcare and education.
Since September 2025, he organized public meetings called “Ranch Hall”, where he combined political proposals, music, and elements of Tejano cultural identity.
Latino voters drive historic victory
Pulido’s triumph coincided with significant Democratic victories in Texas, a state dominated by Republicans for decades.
James Talarico was elected senator, becoming the first Democrat to win that seat in Texas since 1988, while Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina governor of the state.
Democrats also won all five highly contested House of Representatives seats, all located in southern Texas.
“I never thought this would happen”, Darren Tee, a 21-year-old student celebrating the results in Austin, told EFE.
Why did Republicans lose support in Texas?
Mark Jones, a professor of Political Science at Rice University, attributed the electoral shift to the “extreme unpopularity” of Trump.
Dissatisfaction with the war against Iran, the rising cost of fuel, and migration policies also influenced voter behavior.
A ReconMR survey found that 56% of Texas voters believed that the tactics of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “have gone too far”.
“Southern Texas is moving away from what we won in 2024 due to the way we handled immigration”, Republican strategist Artemio Muñiz acknowledged.
For Jones, the Republican loss of the governorship and the Senate represents a “political earthquake” that could transform Texas’s electoral landscape over the next four years.
Sources: EFE news agency, Austin, November 4, 2026. Reports on Bobby Pulido’s victory and election results in Texas, with data from the Texas Tribune, ReconMR, and statements from Mark Jones.