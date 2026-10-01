A Georgia family won a $77 million verdict in a medical negligence case after their son's death.

When Dax López heard about a possible medical negligence lawsuit from a Georgia family, the lawyers involved in the case weren't sure it had enough merit to win a trial. As he told MundoNow, López evaluated the case from a different perspective and agreed to help take it to trial. The jury awarded $77 million in compensation. For the family, the case revolved around the death of their son and the young child he left behind. The Story in Brief The Family: The grandparents were seeking legal help after losing their son, who was also a father.

The grandparents were seeking legal help after losing their son, who was also a father. The Decision: López agreed to help take to trial a case that other lawyers had doubted.

López agreed to help take to trial a case that other lawyers had doubted. The Outcome: López revealed a jury verdict of $77 million and a relationship with the family that continued after the trial. The figure corresponds to the jury verdict described in the interview; it does not indicate how much the family finally received. Each case is different, and previous results do not predict the outcome of another case. Free consultation · Confidential · Se habla español Were you told your case was too difficult? Dax López and his team investigate before they decide. Ask for a free, confidential review of what happened. Get your free case review → Attorney advertising. Prieto DelCampo Lopez Marigliano LLC · 1555 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta, GA 30338 · 404-856-0040 · Responsible attorney: Dax Lopez. Every case is different; prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. A Family Searching for Answers The young father had struggled with mental health issues and addiction. His parents supported him during treatment and were looking for care that could address both conditions, López said. As López recounted, treatment at a residential facility had helped stabilize his mental health. Afterwards, the young man entered another facility that claimed it could treat both his addiction and psychiatric needs.

López said the case focused on what happened next: changes in medication, communication among those treating him, and the decision to discharge him. His father feared what could happen if his son didn't have the medication and support he needed. The young man died days after leaving the facility. For his parents, moving forward with the case also meant facing what had happened again. The family was not just comparing lawyers. They were deciding how to seek answers about their son's death while thinking about the young child he left behind. Why the Case Went to a Jury López recalled that the lawyer who presented him with the case had doubts about it, as did her partners. He agreed to help take it to trial. The family didn't want to sit and hear the story of their son's death in court, López said. However, the parties did not reach an agreement before the trial. “The other side never offered us a significant amount, so we had to go to trial,” he told MundoNow. According to López, he had valued the case at $50 million. The jury awarded $77 million.

In the interview, he described it as the largest medical negligence verdict with a fatal outcome in Georgia's history. (Note: That is his description of the outcome, not a promise about any other case). A Difficult Case Requires More Than Trust The story raises a practical question for someone considering hiring legal representation: what does a lawyer need to know before deciding whether to take a case? López's willingness to take this case to trial is part of his story. In his conversation with MundoNow, he also highlighted the importance of explaining the risks and recommending a settlement when it is considered the best option. The important difference lies in the criteria. Being prepared to go to trial and being frank about its risks are two things that must be part of the same conversation. A potential client can ask: “What would you need to investigate? What could make it difficult to prove the case? How would you explain the options to us?” The family doesn't have to come up with those answers. They can start by asking how the law firm would work to find them. The Relationship Continued After the Trial López said he maintains a close relationship with the family. He also spoke about other relationships with clients that continued after the legal processes were concluded.

“When you go through a three-week trial and fight a battle together, a lifelong bond is created,” he said. According to his account, that bond arises from spending a lot of time with a family while making difficult decisions and facing painful tests. “They invite us to their home. They invite us to dinner, even long after the case ended.”

— Dax López, in an interview with MundoNow Professional work and personal experience are different things. For a family, understanding what happens and being able to ask questions remains part of the experience during the case. Feeling Understood Also Matters During Important Decisions López pointed out that communication goes beyond the lawyer with whom the client initially meets. At PDLM, he described a team of lawyers, legal assistants, and case managers who speak Spanish and work with clients throughout the case. The people in charge of daily conversations are just as important as those who make decisions related to the trial. “Having a lawyer who speaks your language is the cherry on top,” he said. “But it's also very important to have someone who speaks your language and understands your culture and customs on a daily basis.” Are you helping a family member? Ask who would speak with the affected person, how the law firm would communicate in their preferred language, and how family members could participate.