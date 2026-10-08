Democrat James Talarico suspended in-person campaign activities to avoid spreading the illness, as the Texas Senate race enters its final weeks.

James Talarico put his in-person campaign events on hold after being diagnosed with the flu, an absence that his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton, turned into a campaign issue.

Why it matters: The pause comes less than a month before the November 3 election, as both candidates vie for a historically Republican seat.

James Talarico Pauses Campaign Due to Flu

Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico addressed a U.S. Hispanic Business Council forum virtually Sept. 30 after being diagnosed with the flu, saying he did not want to risk infecting attendees. MORE: https://t.co/ibjFccw8V3 https://t.co/nNPW4MLMDC — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 7, 2026

Talarico revealed his diagnosis while participating virtually in a U.S. Hispanic Business Council forum. The Democrat explained that he started feeling unwell days earlier and went to a Dallas urgent care clinic when his symptoms worsened.

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Talarico said he was at his most contagious during the September 30 event and decided to avoid in-person appearances. “If I were to spread this illness to someone and make their grandmother or baby sick, I couldn’t live with myself,” he said.