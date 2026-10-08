James Talarico Pauses Campaign Due to Illness, Paxton Seizes Opportunity to Attack
Posted on 10/08/26 at 11:00
Democrat James Talarico suspended in-person campaign activities to avoid spreading the illness, as the Texas Senate race enters its final weeks.
James Talarico put his in-person campaign events on hold after being diagnosed with the flu, an absence that his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton, turned into a campaign issue.
Why it matters: The pause comes less than a month before the November 3 election, as both candidates vie for a historically Republican seat.
James Talarico Pauses Campaign Due to Flu
Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico addressed a U.S. Hispanic Business Council forum virtually Sept. 30 after being diagnosed with the flu, saying he did not want to risk infecting attendees. MORE: https://t.co/ibjFccw8V3 https://t.co/nNPW4MLMDC
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 7, 2026
Talarico revealed his diagnosis while participating virtually in a U.S. Hispanic Business Council forum. The Democrat explained that he started feeling unwell days earlier and went to a Dallas urgent care clinic when his symptoms worsened.
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Talarico said he was at his most contagious during the September 30 event and decided to avoid in-person appearances. “If I were to spread this illness to someone and make their grandmother or baby sick, I couldn’t live with myself,” he said.
The fact: His campaign claims he has held over 100 public events and will soon return to in-person activities.
Paxton Turns Talarico’s Absence into a Campaign Attack
LOST: James Talarico has been missing for 11 days.
If seen, please return to Robert De Niro. https://t.co/MrmiLVyZRJ
— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2026
Paxton’s campaign responded with ads questioning Talarico’s whereabouts and highlighting his absence from in-person events. One ad claims his last in-person public appearance was on September 28, during a fundraiser with Robert De Niro in New York.
“Have you seen this man? His name is James Talarico,” the ad says before stating that the candidate had been “missing” for 11 days. JT Ennis, Talarico’s spokesperson, responded that the candidate contracted the flu after numerous events and will soon resume his activities.
The dispute: The Democratic campaign accuses Paxton of using Talarico’s illness to attack him; the Republican seeks to keep the focus on his absence.
Texas Senate Race Remains Close
TALARICO MISSES TEXAS EVENT
James Talarico skipped an in-person Hispanic Business Council event after being diagnosed with the flu, joining virtually instead. The absence came two days after he attended a high-dollar fundraiser in New York City.
#NYI https://t.co/k8dia71Ngg
— NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) October 1, 2026
The pause comes as polls show a tight competition. Decision Desk HQ had Talarico at 48.4% and Paxton at 45.1% on Wednesday. Paxton entered the general election after defeating Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Talarico is trying to break decades of Republican dominance in this seat.
The Republican is also facing attention for audio obtained by Axios, in which he attributed election difficulties to the war with Iran and high fuel prices.
The process: Polls are snapshots in time and not election results; the DDHQ average showed a 3.3-point difference on Wednesday.
Talarico Has a Date to Return to the Stage
Talarico’s next high-profile confirmed event will be a forum hosted by CNN and Jubilee Media on October 14 from Fort Worth. CNN reported that Erin Burnett will moderate the meeting, which will feature an audience of Democratic, Republican, and independent voters from Texas.
Paxton also received an invitation to participate, according to CNN. The event will come as the campaign enters its final stretch before November.
What’s next: Talarico is set to participate in the October 14 forum; his campaign claims he will soon resume in-person events.
Sources: The Hill, Dallas News.