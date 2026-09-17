Dollar Rate Today: USD Rises in Colombia and Dominican Republic, Holds in Mexico
Posted on09/17/26 at 11:00
The dollar is holding its official reference rate in Mexico on Thursday, September 17, due to the bank holiday yesterday, although the foreign exchange market is showing some movement.
In Colombia, the U.S. currency continues to rise, while the Dominican Republic breaks with the stability of previous days and records a slight increase.
- Why it matters: A stronger dollar benefits those who receive remittances and exchange them for local currency, but it can also increase the cost of purchases and payments made in dollars.
Dollar Rate Today, September 17, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico remains at 17.1527 pesos per dollar on Thursday, with no new FIX update from the previous day because of the bank holiday.
In the foreign exchange market, where there has been some movement, the U.S. currency is trading at the following rates:
- Purchase: $16.84
- Sale: $17.40
At Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is trading at:
- Purchase: $16.80
- Sale: $17.74
Although Banxico is maintaining its published reference rate, the prices available to consumers vary depending on the bank or establishment where the transaction is made.
Dollar Continues to Rise in Colombia
In Colombia, the dollar is maintaining its upward trend and continues to gain ground during Thursday’s session.
The official exchange rate is set at 3,128.46 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to the Banco de la República.
In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the reference rates are:
- Purchase: $3,105
- Sale: $3,222
The rise benefits families who receive remittances, as they can get more Colombian pesos when exchanging the same amount of dollars.
However, those who need dollars for travel, purchases, or international payments may face higher costs if the U.S. currency continues to advance.
Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Slightly in the Dominican Republic
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar records a slight increase on Thursday after remaining relatively stable during previous days.
According to the Central Bank, the U.S. currency is trading at the following rates:
- Purchase: 58.83 Dominican pesos
- Sale: 59.13 Dominican pesos
The movement keeps the dollar around 59 Dominican pesos, an important reference for households that receive remittances and consumers with payments linked to the U.S. currency.