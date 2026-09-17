Dollar Rate Today: USD Rises in Colombia and Dominican Republic, Holds in Mexico

The dollar is holding its official reference rate in Mexico on Thursday, September 17, due to the bank holiday yesterday, although the foreign exchange market is showing some movement.

In Colombia, the U.S. currency continues to rise, while the Dominican Republic breaks with the stability of previous days and records a slight increase.

Why it matters: A stronger dollar benefits those who receive remittances and exchange them for local currency, but it can also increase the cost of purchases and payments made in dollars.

Dollar Rate Today, September 17, in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico remains at 17.1527 pesos per dollar on Thursday, with no new FIX update from the previous day because of the bank holiday.

In the foreign exchange market, where there has been some movement, the U.S. currency is trading at the following rates:

Purchase: $16.84

Sale: $17.40

At Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is trading at: